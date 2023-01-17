Washington Commanders request permission to interview Dolphins QB Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Darrell Bevell

The Washington Commanders search for a new offensive coordinator continues and a new name was reported last night. The team has requested to interview Miami Dolphins QB Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Darrell Bevell to interview for the position formerly held by Scott Turner who was fired last week after three years with the team.

Darrell Bevell has been an offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings(2006-10), Seattle Seahawks (2011-17), Detroit Lions(2019-20), and Jacksonville Jaguars(2021). He joined Mike McDaniels staff last year as the team's QB Coach/Passing Game Coordinator and helped Tua Tagovailoa have his best season in the NFL before concussions cut his season short.

Washington is reportedly telling teams that Sam Howell will be entering the off-season as QB1, and they are looking for coaches that can develop their young QB. Howell was a 5th round rookie last year, and got his first start in Week 18, a victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Washington is expected to release Carson Wentz next month, and try to re-sign Taylor Heinicke who will be a free agent.

Ron Rivera is also looking for an offensive Coordinator who can get more out of their running game. Brian Robinson was drafted in the 3rd round last year, and was the team's workhorse after he returned from getting shot twice in August. Bevell's offense in Seattle when they had Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch would probably be something that Rivera will be looking to have in Washington next season

I'm told the #Commanders requested #Dolphins QB coach / Pass Game coordinator Darrell Bevell to interview for their OC vacancy, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 17, 2023