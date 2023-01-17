All aTwitter: 17 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

The Commanders have requested to interview Miami QBs coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell for their OC vacancy, source confirmed (1st by @JosinaAnderson). — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 17, 2023

Darrell Bevell served as the Seahawks' offensive coordinator from 2011-17. Seattle's run game rankings/averages over this stretch:



Attempts - 3rd (29.7)

Yards - 2nd (131.9)

YPC - 6th (4.4) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 17, 2023

Reports emerged over the weekend that the #Commanders are set to give Sam Howell the first crack at being QB1 in 2023. So I had a fun putting together my idea of an offense built around Howell's skill set: https://t.co/wE9tlzv503 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 16, 2023

Commanders sale news, per multiple sources:

- Sale expected to happen soon, maybe by March.

- Todd Boehly is out.

- Jeff Bezos likely out, but door not closed

- Josh Harris might be top candidate

Full story --> https://t.co/VHe1Fv9INn — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 17, 2023

A lot of great info by @JPFinlayNBCS in his latest article.



My favorite? RFK is still alive.https://t.co/iY0ZpAARpR pic.twitter.com/Ueyg4QnkCW — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 17, 2023

Keep this in mind regarding Snyder and the sale of the Commanders… pic.twitter.com/SQB6oBJbOr — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 16, 2023

The Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert are standing by Brandon Staley and want him back for another season. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 16, 2023

In #DALvsTB, the ruling on the field was a Dallas touchdown. The ball was first touched by the TB defender. Even if the Dallas WR stepped out of bounds, he legally reestablished by taking two steps inbounds. The ruling on the field of a touchdown stands. pic.twitter.com/geYfUYxoal — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 17, 2023

Brett Maher is the...



• First kicker in NFL history to miss 4 extra points in any game (regular season or postseason)

• Only 2 other kickers have even missed 3 extra points in a game over the past 35 years (Both regular season).#Cowboyshttps://t.co/1dmcVlWNFy — John Breech (@johnbreech) January 17, 2023

What on earth!?



Brett Maher has missed all 4 extra point attempts and his Dallas teammates can't believe it.



Watch the NFL on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/g8aUdwpJY6 — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) January 17, 2023

In 56 career games, Brett Maher has missed 6 extra points (133/139).



He’s 0/4 in Game 57. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 17, 2023

Are the Cowboys hiring? — Morten Andersen (@GreatDane2544) January 17, 2023

We have had 4 punts in exactly 5 minutes so far. That is not easy to do. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 17, 2023

Three of the four NFC teams left standing are from the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/yEClzwCZvr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2023

Since realignment in 2002, a conference has never had 3+ teams from the same division all playing in the divisional round. — Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) January 17, 2023

Joey Bosa: "If I say something to them I get a $40,000 fine, but if they blow a call that ruins an entire team's season... they'll probably be back in the locker room after the game like, 'Haha, got that a--hole, oh yeah, got him 15 yards what a loser.'" https://t.co/vSWXhnNKDs — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 16, 2023

Gotta respect taking accountability and then guaranteeing blame



It’s a bulletproof method pic.twitter.com/kPxZaJt8Pq — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 17, 2023

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop