NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Wild Card Weekend is almost over! We get one more Monday Night Football game and it should be a good one between two teams that are easy to hate. The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and finally try to get a win over Tom Brady(7-0). The Buccaneers join the small list of teams that have won their division and made the playoffs with a losing record. They are home underdogs against the Cowboys, but are facing a team that was embarrassed by the Washington Commanders last week. Dak Prescott has been awful, and a turnover machine this year.
Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers(8-9)
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Date/Time: January 16, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ABC, ESPN/ESPN 2
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, ESPN+
Odds: Cowboys -2 1/2, 45 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Buccaneers 23 - Cowboys 21
