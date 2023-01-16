All aTwitter: 16 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Everybody: watching playoff Sunday— Commando G (@MR_GD_LXIX) January 15, 2023
Me: waiting on the news of new Ownership to drop. pic.twitter.com/P15qwFV4La
SCOOP: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hasn’t submitted a formal bid for the Washington Commanders, sources tell @FOS. Minus Bezos, none of the half-dozen bids ahead of last month’s first-round deadline exceeded $6.3 billion. https://t.co/5ZSu6XesMb— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 15, 2023
No Bezos doesn’t mean no sale. In fact I heard today from a source close to the situation that “it will be over soon”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 15, 2023
Not only was I told Bezos didn’t submit a bid, I’ve had people tell me the Snyder family has absolutely no interest in selling to Bezos.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 15, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington reviews reported bids on the Washington Commanders and why Jeff Bezos’ isn’t one . . . yet. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/oLzqVy4Mss— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 15, 2023
“I really haven’t felt like Dan would do that or go that far, relative to me, because we are friends. But by the same token, I know Dan is his own worst enemy, his very own worst enemy.”https://t.co/SzVrn7WVom— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 15, 2023
This man didn't make the initial 53 man roster, spent the ENTIRE season grinding on the practice squad & then in that final game vs Dallas proudfully rushed for 78 yds on 17 carries. @JaretPatterson IS WHAT'S GOOD ABOUT SPORTS! For more with JP check out— Lou Holder (@HolderSports) January 15, 2023
https://t.co/1YuoKe6gWb pic.twitter.com/wwJfCNbWin
After adding in Washington's future contracts, OTC estimates the Commanders' 2023 cap space at $7.6m, down from their estimate of $17.45m a week ago. https://t.co/F1Tj8GO0da pic.twitter.com/Q9bUMNFpcN— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 16, 2023
Here is your divisional round schedule: pic.twitter.com/n93OnPNBw2— Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) January 16, 2023
If Patrick Mahomes did this the internet would break— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/D0kDnWjngi
The Giants are heading to the second round in year one of Brian Daboll's tenure. Daniel Jones will be the toast of the big apple. Incredible.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 16, 2023
The Vikings final play with the season on the line: pic.twitter.com/W5qcZ93BXl— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023
Kirk knew it was 4th down right?— Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) January 16, 2023
Kirk has the best agent in the history of sports. $231 million career earnings yet only 1 playoff victory— . (@drastik29) January 16, 2023
“roughing the passer” pic.twitter.com/1WjR8ElIBU— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 16, 2023
The Vikings go from 13-4 to losing a first round playoff game to a team they beat three weeks ago.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 16, 2023
Kevin O'Connell's first season ends in excruciating fashion for Minnesota.
#Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell talking about the scene in the locker room: "That's one of the closest and most connected groups in the NFL. There's some real tears in there. The guys expected to have a chance at winning a World Championship. Have to give the Giants credit."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023
In the middle of Daniel Jones’s news conference, the audio of Kirk Cousins’s news conference started playing over the loud speaker. He went into the hallway to continue. pic.twitter.com/Kl6rZcwEnQ— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 16, 2023
The #Vikings should be about $22M over the salary cap after future signings. We have them ranked 31st in draft capital using mine and @PFF_Brad chart.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 16, 2023
If the Cowboys win tomorrow 3 of the final 4 NFC teams are from the east.— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) January 16, 2023
Josh Allen and Christian Wilkins getting into it pic.twitter.com/qwP426Nh1S— PFF (@PFF) January 15, 2023
First-time head coach and rookie QB who is making his third NFL start had some trouble today. That's hardly surprising, but I think there was a lot more good than bad to takeaway today if you're a Miami fan.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 15, 2023
But in general, these 7 seeds are no match for 2 seeds: 0-6 now.
I'm not sure I have ever been more impressed by a team that is losing than I am with the Dolphins today.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 15, 2023
From the coaching staff to the players, awesome effort against a juggernaut in one of the hardest environments to visit in the NFL.
Before the plane door closes, I’m still trying to recall if, in my 30-plus years of covering the league, I’ve ever seen a player slam his helmet, have the head coach awkwardly retrieve it as if it were a baby’s bottle, then have the player slam it again with the coach watching.— Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 15, 2023
Name a bigger crybaby than Joey Bosa, I will wait.— CJ Errickson (@CJE_NFL) January 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/xz2KsuVqXd
Joey Bosa says he doesn't want to comment on the helmet throw because he thinks he has some fines coming his way "I really,really do want to say some things. I need to be more accountable for my actions...it's a heated game I'm hurting out there I'm playing on half a leg."— Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 15, 2023
You know who would have been helpful in that game? Mike Williams— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 15, 2023
Mike McDaniel out here ripping vapes during the game. No wonder the Dolphins couldn’t get plays in on time… pic.twitter.com/4Yb4axVNnE— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 15, 2023
Wait… Jaguars won?!?!?!— Marshall (@EstCommand) January 15, 2023
Lamar Jackson didn’t travel with the team to this game? Yeesh.— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 16, 2023
Mike Vick, who says he played a full season with a torn MCL, has a message for Lamar Jackson and his PCL injury as the playoffs begin: "Put a brace on it. Let's go." https://t.co/2qad6jKUBc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 15, 2023
This is why you don’t just put a brace on it and play. Played with no ACL and LCL for my brothers/team. Changed the trajectory of my career. Hindsight is 20/20. I didn’t have the luxury of that. Lamar does. He is DOING THE RIGHT THING. pic.twitter.com/UPY5pKNOcH— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 16, 2023
Anyone saying Lamar Jackson should just “brace it up and go play” REGARDLESS of the extent of his knee injury needs to get their head out of their ass.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 14, 2023
TYLER HUNTLEY MAKING SOMETHING OUTTA NOTHING— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2023
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8DV5R7FZ4Z
Harbaugh did not like Melissa Stark’s questions pic.twitter.com/AmggVWbaRK— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2023
John Harbaugh with some strong Popovich vibes with the in-game interview— Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) January 16, 2023
Its so annoying when these dudes act so aggrieved answering questions as if it’s not pre-determined and agreed upon ahead of time. It takes just as much time to answer graciously as it does to be condescending and flippant.— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) January 16, 2023
Oh. My. God. Tyler Huntley fumbles trying to go over the goal-line and Sam Hubbard takes it back the other way 98 yards for a Bengals TD.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2023
A 14-point swing.pic.twitter.com/5J88HykccP
That's... not a block in the back on Andrews?— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 16, 2023
Something is off in Baltimore… https://t.co/c2dhCGClDn— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 16, 2023
Titans Request Interviews With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy & QB Coach Matt Nagy https://t.co/BEM38wiasY pic.twitter.com/rUuq3tNi60— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 15, 2023
Coaching Updates:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2023
- #Lions OC Ben Johnson "has the lead" on the #Panthers head coaching job.
- #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon is the frontrunner for the #Texans job.#Colts might stick with Jeff Saturday as the permanent head coach, via @jjones9 pic.twitter.com/thUxrn6bE8
#Bucs Plan To Retain HC Todd Bowles No Matter Win Or Lose Vs #Cowboys— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 15, 2023
It is preeeeeeetty funny watching Jason Garrett on TV talking about how happy he is for the Giants and their dynamic offense considering the offensive coordinator when many of the same players looked completely inept the last two years was…him.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 16, 2023
What makes Mike Tirico elite? Graphic shows Justin Tucker has missed 6 FG's this year. Me: "Wow. Six?"— Steve Czaban (@czabe) January 16, 2023
He then adds context: "3 of them were 50+ and 3 were blocked." Effortless. Took 8 seconds. Perfect. Value added. Did his homework.
I’m putting full focus on getting back in the game. Giving myself a legitimate chance to succeed. Sitting back watching this year go by, showed me that they not better than me they just act better. Which is why they get choose everytime…— Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) January 15, 2023
College football is in a fascinating place right now where several QBs make more money than NFL playoff QBs & some are older than NFL QBs.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 16, 2023
Brock Purdy, Skylar Thompson and Tyler Huntley all make less than $1 million annually, which is less than several college QBs through NIL.
Elian Soto is a Washington National. pic.twitter.com/JKkSNqafU4— Nationals Player Development (@Nats_PlayerDev) January 15, 2023
I love how Juan Soto's brother, Elian Soto, is signing with the Washington Nationals rocking a World Series ring! pic.twitter.com/OSPrTTVfk7— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 15, 2023
