NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

Let’s watch some playoff football!

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The third game on today’s three game lineup features an AFC North rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. The teams are 1-1 against each other this season, and the Bengals just beat the Ravens 27-16 last week. The Ravens win came earlier in the season when they still had a healthy Lamar Jackson playing. He is out again this week with a knee injury, and Baltimore will be starting either Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown.

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Date/Time: January 15, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-byplay)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 230, Internet 806) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 802) National Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 966)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Peacock

Odds: Chiefs -8 1/2, 40 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Bengals 27 - Ravens 21

SB Nation: Baltimore Beatdown | Cincy Jungle

