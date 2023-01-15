NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The second game on today’s three game lineup features the New York Giants visiting the Minnesota Vikings. This is a game that a lot of Washington fans will be paying attention to today. The Commanders failed to beat the Giants in two attempts over three weeks, and watched they playoff hopes fade away down the stretch. The Vikings have former Washington QB Kirk Cousins leading his team to the playoffs again.
Matchup: New York Giants (9-7-1) at Minnesota Vikings (13-4)
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
Date/Time: January 15, 2022, 4:30 p.m.
TV: Fox
Analyst: Greg Olsen
Analyst: Greg Olsen
Field reporters: Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi
Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)
Greg Olsen (analyst)
Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 227, Internet 820) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823) National Stream - (Sirius 132, XM/SXM 228, Internet 968)
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
Odds: Vikings -3, 48 O/U
Prediction: Vikings 27 - Giants 20
