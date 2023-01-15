NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! Sunday will be a triple header feature two AFC playoffs, and one NFC matchup. Today starts off with an AFC East rematch between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins will be starting 3rd-string QB Skylar Thompson against one of the best teams in football. The Bills were a lot of people’s preseason favorites to go to the Super Bowl, but they go into the playoffs as the #2 in the AFC. Buffalo is a massive home favorite today.

Matchup: Miami Dolphins (9-8) at Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Date/Time: January 15th, 2023, 1:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Jim Nantz(play-by-play)

Tony Romo(analyst)

Tracy Wolfson(sidelines)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 819) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+

Odds: Bills -13 1/2, 43 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Bills 33 - Dolphins 19

SB Nation: The Phinsider | Buffalo Rumblings

