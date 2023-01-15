All aTwitter: 15 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
This is very encouraging, if true. We don't need these short timers blowing future draft or salary cap. https://t.co/PH9jB0uITv— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) January 14, 2023
The Commanders are indeed currently planning on giving Sam Howell the first chance at the starting QB gig in 2023, per sources. He'll have to win the job but he'll get a shot to.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 14, 2023
I fully expect them to build the roster up around him rather than looking to make a QB splash again.
Here’s what I know about Sam Howell and QB1: enters the offseason this way as @jjones9 reported Washington has told some OC candidates. But he still has to secure the job. Other options will be discussed as well. In other words: long way to go but he’s starting from a good place— John Keim (@john_keim) January 14, 2023
Wasn’t in position earlier to succeed. Saying it in week 1 and then seeing him do a nice job in week 18 doesn’t mean he was ready three months ago. Early in camp was clear how far he had to go. To his credit he kept improving. He’s definitely intriguing.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 14, 2023
Risky move. The defense isn't getting younger and neither is Terry. If you miss with Howell then you essentially punt on Terry's career, Ron's fired and we start over. he should have the chance to compete but 11 NFL completions isn't a lot to just hand the job over. https://t.co/0u3KWwquaX— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) January 14, 2023
There’s crowning Howell, and then there’s a camp that doesn’t want this regime saddling the next group with a desperation transaction at QB.— Marshall (@EstCommand) January 14, 2023
For 800K, you build the roster around him and see what you have. https://t.co/1Jvzpr18mn
Age of starting O-Line from this season next year:— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) January 14, 2023
Leno: 32
Norwell: 32
Roullier: 30
Turner: 30
Cosmi: 24
Depth:
Schweitzer: 30
Larsen: 32
Lucas: 32
One lineman under the age of 30. Absolutely have to get younger pieces this offseason.
The Commanders are getting a list together for OC candidates. Jim Caldwell was on the list, but he declined because he's pursuing a head-coaching opportunity, as others reported.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 14, 2023
Pat Shurmur is also a candidate, per source. An important factor: a record of developing young QBs.
This THROW by Brock Purdy pic.twitter.com/BVR0MrLjCz— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 14, 2023
And just like that, Brock Purdy has 324 yards and 3 TDs. He's been much sharper post halftime. (That and life is good when you're slinging it to Deebo, CMC, Kittle and Aiyuk.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 15, 2023
1) There has never been a more QB friendly situation.
2) How, or why, would they ever go back to Lance?
I don't get it. I've seen Washington trot out 35 different starting QBs in the last 10 years. We had Mark Sanchez starting like 3 years ago. The Niners throw a dart and hit on Brock Purdy. It ain't right.— Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) January 14, 2023
Why do #Seahawks interior linemen keep drifting downfield on plays that are not RPOs/Screens/Scrambles? It's like their guards don't know how being a guard works.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 14, 2023
Lions would have been more entertaining than this— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 15, 2023
Three out of the four #49ers— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 15, 2023
losses this season were to the Bears, Broncos and Falcons — which is incredible when you let that sink in for a second.
It’s crazy how much drama there is between the Ravens and Lamar Jackson right now. You never see this in Baltimore. Sean Payton might be on to something here. pic.twitter.com/l4PNnmBSa3— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 14, 2023
If you’re looking for Kliff Kingsbury, he bought a one way ticket to Thailand and won’t be back for the foreseeable future pic.twitter.com/vMx7Xy4i2j— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2023
Darnell Washington / #0 / TE— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) January 14, 2023
6’7 / Junior / Las Vegas, NV
Darnell is a very long and surprising athlete. That’s evident here by taking a simple drag route and turning it into a big game by literally hurdling defenders. #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/mUo896cylw
Darnell Washington is lined up next to the RT.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) January 14, 2023
Darnell is a very capable blocker with his height and length, also adding his tenaciousness to finish blocks off! #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QZFj0qqEIt
Darnell Washington is commonly used as the Lead Blocker to the outside and that’s what happens here.— The Podfather (@TheBurgundyZone) January 14, 2023
His stature and athleticism make him an asset in these scenarios in open field versus smaller DBs. #HTTC #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/TZ2UNi0zPZ
This was his least favorite Saturday. pic.twitter.com/E9t7vzeXyv— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 14, 2023
There's a lot of issues with the Washington Commanders but offensive coordinator is way, way down on the list. On yesterday's #FFHappyHour we talked about Scott Turner being made a scapegoat. I'm furious. pic.twitter.com/mQXmuvXJB8— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 13, 2023
Look, if Howell winds up being the real deal and that “Olave for Dotson, Robinson and Howell” swap winds up being highway robbery, I’d be all for another clothes hanger shrine honoring Ron Rivera— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 14, 2023
What the hell Miss USA got on pic.twitter.com/X20ouyPTRq— Lance (@BornAKang) January 14, 2023
