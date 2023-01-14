Pat Shurmur is a candidate for the Washington Commanders OC job

The Washington Commanders fired OC Scott Turner on Tuesday after three years in the position under Head Coach Ron Rivera. They have started their search for his replacement, and some names are starting to be reported as potential candidates. Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese will get an opportunity to interview, but the next OC is expected to be hired outside the organization. Former Colts and Lions Head Coach has already turned down the team’s request while he interviews for several open head coaching jobs.

It was reported this morning that the Commanders are telling potential OC candidates that Sam Howell is their QB1 heading into the offseason. The team will likely release Carson Wentz, and Taylor Heinicke is entering free agency. The team will have to bring in another QB or two this offseason, but for now, Howell is their guy.

Washington will be looking for an OC who has a record of developing young QBs, and one of the candidates will be former Browns, Eagles(interim), and Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur. He didn’t coach this season, but his last job in the NFL was as the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator from 2020-21. He was a QB coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2002-08. Ron Rivera was on the Eagles coaching staff as a LBs coach from 1999-2003.