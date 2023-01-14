Report: Washington Commanders are telling OC candidates Sam Howell is their starting QB next season

Sam Howell made his NFL debut last Sunday, and he led the Washington Commanders in a dominating win over the Dallas Cowboys. Two days later Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner was fired, and now the team is searching for his replacement. Jonathan Jones reports that the team is letting potential OC candidates know that Howell is their starter next season. He also said Carson Wentz will be released before the new league year starts in March. He didn't mention Taylor Heinicke who will be a free agent.

Washington's search for a QB1 never seems to end, and if Howell is the guy going into next year, he will be the fourth Week 1 starter in Head Coach Ron Rivera's four years in Washington. It would also mean the team isn't planning on making another big splash in the veteran free agent/trade markets. Two years ago the team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a 1-year, $10 million deal, but he suffered a hip injury during the second quarter of his first game, and was out for the year. Last year the team traded two 3rd round picks for Carson Wentz and they are definitely regretting that move.

Sam Howell was taken in the 5th round of the 2022 NFL draft. He was the third string string QB until Carson Wentz broke his finger on Week 6. His first pass in an NFL regular season game last weekend was a touchdown strike to Terry McLaurin. He also showed his scrambling ability during his debut and got another TD on the ground. If both Wentz and Heinicke are gone next season, Washington would only have Howell and practice squad QB Jake Fromm under contract. They will be adding another QB, and Howell will still have to earn the starting spot, but for now he enters the offseason as QB1.

Washington will reportedly interview QB Coach Ken Zampese for the OC job, but they are expected to go outside of the organization to bring in a new coach. Former Colts and Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell turned down the team’s request to interview him, saying he is only interested in head coach openings. Washington’s situation with a potential lame duck head coach, and the possible sale of the team this year, will likely make it difficult to lure any top candidates to the team.

The Washington Commanders have seemingly found their 2023 QB1: Sam Howell https://t.co/mPDACr1jP6 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 14, 2023