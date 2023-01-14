Daily Slop: Teen charged in shooting of Brian Robinson pleads guilty; Will Commanders pay Daron Payne “what he’s earned?”

Teen charged in shooting of Commanders running back pleads guilty - The Washington Post

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying pistol without a license in the shooting of Brian Robinson Jr.

Payne wants what he’s ‘earned.’ Will Commanders pay him that?

“You know what I want, man. It’s self-explanatory,” Payne said, later adding, “I just want what I earned.”

Replacing Turner: Looking at what Rivera could do to fill offensive coordinator job

Jerry Jones says relationship with Commanders’ Dan Snyder has changed

While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he’s still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren’t the same as they once were.

Jahan Dotson made his mark on the Commanders’ offense

“I know what I’m capable of,” Dotson said in the locker room earlier this week. “I know the hard work I put in, and it just pays off at the end of the day.”

Why do the Commanders want a run-first offense? - The Washington Post

The modern NFL is built around the pass. Why do the Washington Commanders say they want to build around the run?

Jeremy Reaves voted first-team all-pro by Associated Press - The Washington Post

Four other Washington players — Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Tress Way and Kam Curl — earned votes, but were not named all-pro by the Associated Press.

Commanders: Quick Thoughts on Possible Offensive Coordinator Candidates | Will They Go Younger??