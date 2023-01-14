NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The last game on today’s two game lineup features an AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will also highlight the first playoff appearances for Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence, two of the top up and coming QBs in the league. The Jaguars “earned” the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft the last two season, and are now hosting a playoff game after winning the AFC South. The Chargers have been a good team that has just missed the playoffs for years, but now has a chance to make a run. The Jaguars beat the Chargers 38-10 in Week 3, but they are home underdogs tonight.

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, FL

Date/Time: January 14, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Tony Dungy (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227, Internet 814) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 817) National Stream - (Sirius 158, XM/SXM 228, Internet 966)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Peacock

Odds: Chargers -2 1/2, 47 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Jaguars 27 - Chargers 21

