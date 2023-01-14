NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Super Wild Card Weekend is here! The first game on today’s two game lineup features the 2nd and 7th seeds from the NFC. It will also be another NFC West game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks are 0-2 against the 49ers this season and have lost by at least 8 points both times. San Francisco is a favorite to go all the way to the Super Bowl, even though they are down to their rookie, 3rd string QB Brock Purdy. The Seahawks have benefited from a career revival from QB Geno Smith, but are big underdogs on the road this week.

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Date/Time: January 14, 2023, 4:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Joe Davis (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (game analyst)

Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 827) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 828) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

Odds: 49ers -9 1/2, 42 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 30 - Seahawks 20

SB Nation: Field Gulls | Niners Nation

