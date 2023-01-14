All aTwitter: 14 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Commanders safety/special-teamer Jeremy Reaves was selected first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 13, 2023

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

Guess the name stuck, ALL-PRO REAVO — Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) January 13, 2023

The #Commanders reached out to former #Colts and #Lions head coach Jim Caldwell about their vacant OC job, sources tell me and @RapSheet, but he told them he’s only pursuing head-coaching opportunities. He’s interviewed for two this cycle. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 13, 2023

I only know of him recently thanks to buying Chelsea, but that has started… poorly to say the least https://t.co/jbs7Q34DvA — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 13, 2023

For those asking what’s happened at Chelsea: fell out with and fired the coach that won them the champions league, made himself effectively GM and spent insane money on signing players but with zero plan/idea how to fit players together. Currently sat 10th in the premier league — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 13, 2023

Remember how bullish Jerry was in defending Snyder? Yeah, he definitely switched up his tune. It’s a wrap for ole Skipper Dan https://t.co/h0o3kYh01S — paul williams (@FiftyGutBlog) January 13, 2023

If a team were to trade for Derek Carr, here is what it would owe him on his current deal:



2023: $32.9M base salary + $100K workout bonus = $33M cap hit

2024: $41.9M base salary + $100K workout bonus = $42M cap hit

2025: $41.2M base salary + $100K workout bonus = $41.3M cap hit — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2023

From NFL Now: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made a commitment to the organization when he signed his deal, which is context as he's taking some time away. pic.twitter.com/omI0DByTXn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

the cap hits from Watson's contract are wild. What's more wild is he has 2 more contracts ahead of him. He'll get at least 700 million out of his NFL career. pic.twitter.com/DbCciEUEnU — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) January 13, 2023

A statement from #Browns pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, on the events of last week: pic.twitter.com/WWkrEpPy7E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2023

IT WAS A MEANINGLESS GAME https://t.co/gu9FM14oUG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 13, 2023

#Saints GM Mickey Loomis confirmed today that HC Dennis Allen will be back next season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2023

Rams announce that Sean McVay "is excited to return," an announcement that wouldn't have been necessary if he wasn't thinking so seriously about not returning. https://t.co/yfYK8mEokg — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 13, 2023

The Colts become the 15th different team to interview Eric Bieniemy for a head coaching vacancy since 2019.



If the Cardinals also decide to speak with him, he'll have interviewed with half the teams in the league. https://t.co/LT8NGOt6Um — Tom Schad (@Tom_Schad) January 13, 2023

If Stroud doesn't declare, the Bears will get the most ridiculous trade package in the history of trade packages, and the Texans will pray to God that the Hawks fell in love with Carter enough to trade down a few picks. https://t.co/WUacm8TBEj — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 13, 2023

Here's a look at which teams have the most cap space heading into 2023 pic.twitter.com/9HDh1lgb9X — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2023

A reminder with postseason football starting: If a game goes to overtime, both teams are now guaranteed to get possession of the ball, even if the team with the ball first scores a TD.



NFL owners approved of that change this past offseason. pic.twitter.com/PLwJGU90H8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2023

RIP former Redskins receiver Calvin Muhammad. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 14, 2023

