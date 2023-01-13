All aTwitter: 13 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
No matter what happens going forward, Heinicke will always be a legend in Washington— Ace³⁰ (@Ace30_YT) January 13, 2023
link: https://t.co/WwX57g6o76#HTTC #NFL #nfltwitter pic.twitter.com/OwPxD76Uuo
Three-year coaching records in Washington:— John Keim (@john_keim) January 12, 2023
Joe Gibbs, 2.0: 21-27, 1 playoff appearance (9-7/playoffs in year 4)
Mike Shanahan: 21-27, 1 NFC East title (3-13 in year 4),
Jay Gruden: 21-26-1, 1 NFCE title (7-9 in year 4)
Ron Rivera: 22-27-1, 1 NFCE title
Feel bad for @charleslenojr72 and wife @jennifermleno72 So much hard work.— SonnyandSam (@sonnyandsam) January 12, 2023
ANGRY at @NFL & @nflcommish for such paltry charity awards from 32 billionaires and a billion dollar plus money machine. They've been giving out the same $25,000 award for years https://t.co/3n8tr2ACed
Don’t feel bad! This is awesome news for our charity! & this is just a twitter competition. All the nominees receive additional funds from the nfl and the overall winner gets a lot lol— Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) January 12, 2023
Here's a fun fact I just stumbled across: Kam Curl will be just 24 when Week 1 rolls around— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 12, 2023
January 12, 2023
I can't think of any reason why Carr should cooperate with the Raiders in this, given the no-trade clause he has. https://t.co/ZucbzaotSP— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 12, 2023
Derek Carr is far better off getting cut than traded. He'd have a one-month head start on the rest of the market. He can get several teams to pursue him, driving up his price. Also, his next team wouldn't have to give anything to the Raiders in order to get him.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2023
They've known this since they benched him. It's why they benched him. But why would he cooperate with any effort to trade his contract? He should tell them in no uncertain terms: (1) cut me; or (2) "f--k you, pay me." https://t.co/S1QDaFA7rc— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 12, 2023
The Broncos appear to be the front-runner for Sean Payton, at least in the early stages of the process. Payton likes the franchise's stable ownership and would be happy to work with Russell Wilson, source says.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 13, 2023
(I’d say it also probably means someone didn’t like the noise out there.) https://t.co/kxNiN5h8Hw— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2023
Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023
remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023
#Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy interviewed for the #Colts HC position today.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 13, 2023
The #Browns announce that former #Dolphins HC Brian Flores is interviewing for their vacant DC opening. They spoke with Jim Schwartz on Wednesday.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023
Only 3 RBs ran for over 1,500 yards this year— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 12, 2023
none made the playoffs
On behalf of cold people everywhere, I say thank you NFL for making Atlanta the neutral site for an AFC Championship Game between Buffalo and KC.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 12, 2023
NFL on air reporters, you’re on notice: This kid is coming for your jobs. https://t.co/qhMNwihVJ1— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 12, 2023
Today I learned the NFL Redzone set is just a comically large green room pic.twitter.com/hAUZQM6VYF— Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) January 6, 2023
