Charles Leno places 2nd in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge for Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

Charles Leno, Jr. and his wife Jen have been amazing since they have arrived in the DMV. They started Leno Clause while Charles was a member of the Chicago Bears, and brought that to the Washington area when he became a member of the Football Team. They have helped children, families, and individuals in need here for the last two years, and have continued to be a positive influence in the community since their arrival.
Leno, Jr. was the Washington Commanders nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Nationwide sponsors this honor, and also holds a contest every year to give additional money to the charity of a nominees choice. There was a viral campaign sponsored by the team and fans for Charles Leno who has been in 2nd place most of the time. Voting for the contest ended last night, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named the winner. Charles Leno, Jr. remained in 2nd place, and will receive $10k for his charity.
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno finished second in voting while Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins finished third. Nationwide will contribute $10,000 to the charity of Leno’s choice and $5,000 to Dawkins’ designated beneficiary. This marks the second consecutive year that a Bills player finished among the top three. Last year, Harrison Phillips (now with Minnesota) also finished third.
The 2022 NFL season marks the ninth year of Nationwide’s sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Since 2014, Nationwide has contributed more than $1.5 million to the charitable foundations represented by the various nominees.
The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide will be announced during the NFL Honors broadcast on Thursday, February 9, the week of Super Bowl LVII, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.
$10k for @Beyondthe72!— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 12, 2023
Thanks to your help (and RTs!), @charleslenojr72 finished 2nd in the #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/lbusVUILYS
