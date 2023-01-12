Charles Leno places 2nd in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge for Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees

Charles Leno, Jr. and his wife Jen have been amazing since they have arrived in the DMV. They started Leno Clause while Charles was a member of the Chicago Bears, and brought that to the Washington area when he became a member of the Football Team. They have helped children, families, and individuals in need here for the last two years, and have continued to be a positive influence in the community since their arrival.

Leno, Jr. was the Washington Commanders nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Nationwide sponsors this honor, and also holds a contest every year to give additional money to the charity of a nominees choice. There was a viral campaign sponsored by the team and fans for Charles Leno who has been in 2nd place most of the time. Voting for the contest ended last night, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was named the winner. Charles Leno, Jr. remained in 2nd place, and will receive $10k for his charity.