The Titans request permission to interview Washington Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris

Washington’s season is over and they missed the playoffs for the second-straight season. Head Coach Ron Rivera led the team to a division title in his first year(2020), but has not been able to achieve more than 8 wins in a season during his three years in charge. Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner was fired on Tuesday as Rivera looks for reasons why Washington fell short again. He will now start the process of interviewing and hiring a new OC, while also waiting to see if team owner Dan Snyder actually sells the team. That question will loom large over this offseason until we have a clear resolution to the ownership issue.

Rivera let go of one of his top coaches, but could also lose another one if the team grants permission for an interview. Defensive Backs Coach Chris Harris was hired by Rivera when he was started assembling his coaching staff in early 2020. He was an assistant DBs coach with the San Diego Chargers from 2016-19, and a defensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears from 2013-14. Harris was also a safety in the NFL for 8 years(2005-2012). It was during that time that he formed a relationship with Rivera who was his defensive coordinator in Chicago for two seasons.

Harris has been one of the most vocal, and animated coaches during training camps, and in season practices. His units have been up and down performance wise, but this season several young players showed major development. Benjamin St-Juste looked like he was taking a 2nd-year leap before injuries hobbled him at the end of the season. Kam Curl has developed into a true leader in the secondary. Darrick Forrest second season was a revelation, and his development from a depth player, to a key piece of the defense has been fun to watch.

Other teams have apparently been paying attention to their position coach, and are interested in having him join their coaching staff. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Tennessee Titans have asked Washington for permission to speak to Harris, and they want him for a possible DB coach/passing game coordinator role. Harris has also been interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs for the last two seasons, and has met with the Eagles(2021) and Colts(2022). He could be in line for several interviews as teams make changes to their coaching staffs from the top down.