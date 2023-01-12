All aTwitter: 12 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
There are 4 teams eligible to host Hard Knocks in August 2023:— Rob (@NerdingOnNFL) January 11, 2023
Chicago Bears
New Orleans Saints
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
Ron Rivera on October 3rd, 2022— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 10, 2023
vs.
Ron Rivera on January 10th, 2023
You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/tE3ZEYclo6
Taylor Heinicke on IG: pic.twitter.com/3RdIOKSMvN— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023
Jeremy Reaves has been named an All-Pro special teamer by his fellow players.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 11, 2023
This is the first year the players are doing their own All-Pro team. The traditional AP team will be released later.
You can’t tell me God ain’t real https://t.co/95tmpOIA1M— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) January 11, 2023
Hate this narrative with Scott Turner. In 2021, he set up the offense to be a zone run team with athletic lineman and Gibson at RB. This year Rivera changed the OL personnel, drafted Brian Robinson and Turner adjusted to primarily gap scheme runs for a better fit https://t.co/rMYUcKvkUA— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 11, 2023
Nice scheme that the #Commanders got into towards the end of the year. Empty set, Dotson in the weak side slot on the choice. QB reads the Mike to decide on working front side stick or weak side option to Dotson pic.twitter.com/wUNKqLbL4V— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 11, 2023
This is what Washington has been doing with Jahan Dotson recently, except from an empty set with Dotson in the weak side slot. Fun scheme https://t.co/BcHen8q2Fs— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 11, 2023
Hearing rumblings that if the Ravens part ways with Greg Roman, he will be an OC candidate in Washington.— Chuck Sapienza (@chucksapienza) January 11, 2023
Sources: The #Jet and OC Mike LaFleur are mutually parting ways. pic.twitter.com/yszByaBUB4— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023
One person plenty familiar with Mike LaFleur: Commanders GM Martin Mayhew.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 11, 2023
LaFleur and Mayhew overlapped from 2017-2020 in San Francisco. Mayhew served as the 49ers' VP of Player Personnel; LaFleur was their passing game coordinator.
I heard a rumor about Bieniemy after this season, we shall see. https://t.co/GBTt73FAbb— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 10, 2023
Saints QB coach/passing game coordinator Ronald Curry (a Hampton, VA native) could be a deep sleeper OC candidate name to watch.— T M (@reshmanuel) January 11, 2023
Curry was briefly on Martin Mayhew's Lions roster #HTTC
UPDATE: A source tells me, the Commanders will still interview quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese for the Offensive Coordinator position but the team will still likely hire a new OC from outside the building.@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/I3fbST1SVs— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 11, 2023
Reason #1 for starting Howell. Get these 3 years outta him at less than $1 million per. If he’s top 1/2 that’s amazing value. You can still draft a guy too. SH doesn’t work out, get next guy ready.— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) January 11, 2023
By the time rookie deal is up, gotta hope they can carry a team or move on https://t.co/Hhh6pIOV4X
Logan Paulsen on his podcast: He said they are dealing with something really deep in that building and suggested that's affecting things there. He didn't explain what that was, said he couldn't talk about it. hopefully its ownership change but he didn't say what it was— Zim (@Zim489) January 12, 2023
Yeah. This is second handed but it was from todays podcast. So don’t have the time stamp— Zim (@Zim489) January 12, 2023
When I taught high school math, I resigned myself to accepting that I would spend a full year explaining a concept like slope, only to turn around next September and realize I had to explain slope again from scratch. https://t.co/sDCRH7DAP6— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 11, 2023
With the regular season over a majority of NFL teams will now turn to the offseason to find players to improve their roster. I wrote about which teams have the most overall offseason resources using cap space, draft capital, and prorateable money— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 10, 2023
Article: https://t.co/F6Yfww3C3l pic.twitter.com/4uMWTHXvwH
If you're Sean Payton, there actually is reason to consider Houston over Arizona and Denver—two first-round picks in the next two drafts, a clean cap, and the ability to pick your QB and build from the ground up.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2023
If you're not in love with Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray ...
I'm fascinated by the very public process by which Sean McVay is disconnecting from the Rams. It's almost as if he's deliberately trying to make it so awkward for him to stay that he'll have no choice but to leave.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 10, 2023
#Rams coach Sean McVay, whose future is in limbo, has permitted his coaching staff to search for other jobs without resistance, per sources. McVay said in a staff meeting that he doesn’t know what he will do next year and won’t block those who want to explore opportunities— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2023
It’s no surprise that Rams Coach Sean McVay might need a breather. We should find out soon if he will step away for awhile. pic.twitter.com/dWOGeT1AKr— Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 9, 2023
Imagine Sean Mcvay taking over Kirk Herbstriet on TNF, then Bezos buys the Commanders and Mcvay becomes the coach of Washington. #tnfonprime #mcvay #Washington #Amazon #Rams— Joe Kwan (@evanjosephkwan) January 8, 2023
With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/u8DYQrLNB7— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 11, 2023
This is tremendous. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions are out and… I can’t wait to tell my kids when they get home from school that NFL players will play all their games pic.twitter.com/D9i4gAIfAv— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2023
Remember when people said howling would be stupid… now look at em’ shoulda just been the Washington Wolves man… imagine this energy every game https://t.co/Qp90nDRrgT— S C A L E S (@LeonTScales) January 10, 2023
"Eric Clapton is a great blues player, Jimmy Page is a great rock player... Jeff Beck is a great guitar player"— Jack (@ledzeppjack) January 11, 2023
Alice Cooper on Jeff Beck pic.twitter.com/ibUPb0ri5j
