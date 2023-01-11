Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Welcome to Washington’s craziest offseason in years (and that’s saying something)

Commanders seek ‘fresh start’ at OC, fire Scott Turner

The Commanders finished a third consecutive season with poor offensive rankings. They were 20th in total yards and 26th in points. Their best rankings in Turner’s three seasons were 23rd in points and 21st in yards — both occurring last season.

“I don’t worry about that,” Mayhew said. “We’re really focused on what we need to do to get better for next season and that’s totally out of our hands. I don’t worry about things I can’t control.”

Daron Payne will earn $20 million next season, just not from the Washington Commanders. It will be a painful decision, but the team’s need for overall upgrades can no longer permit heavy investment along the defensive line.

“I met with Coach Turner today and informed him that we will be moving in another direction going forward with the offensive coordinator position. Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit. I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott, and thanked him for his three years of service to our organization. I wish Scott and his family all the best in the future.”

