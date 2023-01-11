All aTwitter: 11 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Statement from HC Ron Rivera — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 10, 2023

Where does Ron go now at OC — hire an old buddy or really try to inject new ideas and a new perspective? His track record here suggests the former. His future may largely depend on doing the latter — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2023

Keep this in mind with any OC speculation: Ron Rivera's future in Washington is unclear beyond this season. A new owner, should that occur, may want his own guys or different voices. That's a tough scenario to enter for a hot coordinator candidate or someone with deep options. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 11, 2023

Rivera says the evaluation process that led to the Carson Wentz trade last year was the right process, "sometimes things that happen are unforeseen." Adds the injury didnt help. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Martin Mayhew on the QB search: "We're not going to rule out acquiring a vet. We're going to look at the entire landscape" like they did last year in considering free agents, draft prospects, veteran trades, etc. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Rivera: "It's not always on the win-loss record to show you've grown or not." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera says he hates hearing people say about the Commanders that the Cowboys game is "who they can be."



"No. That's who they are." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 10, 2023

10 of the top 11 passing offenses in the NFL per DVOA made the playoffs. Running the ball well is great, but the most reliable path to success is passing offense. Ron Rivera & Martin Mayhew saying they want the #Commanders to be a run-oriented team regardless of QB is disturbing. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 10, 2023

Martin Mayhew said there's a need to get younger on the offensive line. Rivera jumps in and specifically mentions the need to address center given all the injuries at that spot. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera will meet with Commanders ownership on Monday. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Sam Howell's 60-yard completed air distance on his pass to Terry McLaurin yesterday was the second longest of the day in the NFL behind only Josh Allen.



It was also the longest by a #Commanders QB this season.



Sam Howell: 60

Taylor Heinicke: 58.1

Carson Wentz: 54.5 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023

The Howell 60-yard air distance on his 52-yard hookup with Terry McLaurin was also



- The 5th longest of the season in the NFL.

- Longer in the air than any deep completion in Heinicke's career.

- Longer in the air than any deep completion for Wentz since 2017.2 — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023

Phidarian Mathis said he's "feeling good." Said big steps taken around two weeks ago. "Started back kind of jogging and we are doing kind of a lot of lateral drills. A whole lot of movement drills. Right now, I'm probably 75-80%. We headed in a great direction right now." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023

DT John Ridgeway tore a pectoral muscle Sunday, per source. Will need a few months of rehab in the offseason. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023

Rivera says they went through all the scenarios last year around quarterback and "one came up, which was pretty cool" in regards to Wentz.



Wentz was going to be cut and they traded serious draft capital for him. That was the scenario?! — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera was asked about re-signing Kam Curl as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.



He says they can't answer the question because they don't want to give his agent leverage. Essentially said if I tell you we want to lock him up it will be used against us. Funny. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera was asked what he could point to for fans to show third-year growth despite a one game win improvement: pic.twitter.com/mza4Fpu2tN — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2023

PFF defensive grades for commanders week 18 vs cowboys. Kendall Fuller’s best game of the season #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8UHd4biUMb — Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) January 9, 2023

PFF offensive grades for commanders week 18 vs cowboys. Both Jahan and Wes’s best grades games of season #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4GH03Lb6H2 — Josh Cohen (@jcohen710) January 9, 2023

Sam Howell on if he can be a starter: "Yeah, I definitely can. I don't want to get ahead of myself. I played one game. They still have to make the decisions, and whatever decision they make I'll be ready for it. But I'm not going to get ahead of myself." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023

#Commanders rookie guard Chris Paul had a nice outing vs the Cowboys. Dallas didn't test him as much as they typically would, but he did well with what he was asked to handle — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 10, 2023

Moved pretty well, able to climb to 2nd level on zone scheme runs pretty comfortably. LOVES a quick set in pass pro. Hands always seem to land/replace inside. Good base to build from — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 10, 2023

I remember draft profiles saying he was slow and unathletic. I dunno if he's completely transformed his body since then, but very much the opposite of that. Looked very mobile — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 10, 2023

Chris Paul is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.45 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 67 out of 1198 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/ON09BZUkRj #RAS pic.twitter.com/OLNgKvGLyi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

Faulty narrative around Wentz?



Jon Allen calls Carson Wentz "one of the best teammates I've ever had." [@junksradio] pic.twitter.com/Le7KiInPT8 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 10, 2023

After you celebrate Scott Turner's firing, don't expect a big-name replacement. Not with Ron on the hot seat next year. Only coaches without options or getting first chance take this kind of situation. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 10, 2023

“Jay, would you be interested in being our offensive coordinator?” #HTTC pic.twitter.com/AGODkvQ3rC — ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 10, 2023

"I'd love to coach again, who's the owner" Jay Gruden https://t.co/LNJ8O1a5Zb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 10, 2023

Sources: #Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert suffered a broken thumb in the playoff-clinching win over the #Jets. He gained 71 yards on 11 carries and was explosive. Now, status is in doubt against the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023

Jason Garrett made a point that the Cowboys defense is worse on real grass than on turf, so I looked up this stat.



--On Grass--

Games: @ PHI, GB, JAX, TEN, WAS

EPA per play allowed: -0.047 (20th best)



--On Turf--

EPA per play allowed: -0.149 (2nd best)



Tampa plays on Bermuda. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 10, 2023

NFL meeting week 18 pic.twitter.com/1DQeEblgA4 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 10, 2023

