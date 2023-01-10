Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew talk about the Washington Commanders season, and what’s going to change

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera and General Manager held their post-season presser this morning. The team finished with an 8-8-1 record and a 4th place finish in the NFC East. They missed the playoffs after collapsing in December, and then losing at home to the Cleveland Browns two weeks ago. Rivera started shutting injured players down before the final game, and finally gave rookie QB Sam Howell his shot against a Dallas Cowboys team that was playing for the chance to win the division, and possibly get the #1 seed in the NFC. The Commanders embarrassed the Cowboys who were forced to keep their starters in late in the 4th quarter. That 26-6 win was a feel good moment, but didn’t take the bitter taste fans had from Rivera’s decision to start Carson Wentz vs the Browns, and another season that just wasn’t good enough for the postseason.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera and GM Martin Mayhew's end-of-season press conference https://t.co/KvLrAoK1Yy — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 10, 2023

Meeting with the Snyders:

Ron Rivera said he and GM Martin Mayhew will meet with ownership on Monday. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2023

Potential sale of the franchise:

Ron Rivera on the impact of a potential sale: "We're going to do what we're suppposed to do as far as getting ourselves ready to move forward." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Carson Wentz’s future with the team:

Asked about Carson Wentz's future with Commanders, GM Martin Mayhew says theyre currently working through all those things. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Rivera says the evaluation process that led to the Carson Wentz trade last year was the right process, "sometimes things that happen are unforeseen." Adds the injury didnt help. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Quarterback search:

Martin Mayhew explains the Commanders will look at the entire landscape of what's available at QB and won't rule out a veteran option just because their last two vets (Fitz and Wentz) didn't work out — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera when asked why this QB search will return better results: "I think going into it, we're in a much better place." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Taylor Heinicke:

Martin Mayhew on Taylor Heinicke: "He was instrumental in salvaging our season. I thought he did a really good job as far as getting us back on track and back to winning games." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera on if there's interest in bringing back Taylor Heinicke: "Yes. I think, again, all of our guys are guys that we're going to evaluate. Taylor is a guy who has done some really good things for us." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Sam Howell:

Mayhew on Sam Howell: "You guys saw. He was impressive. ... He got off to a really good start. ... We'll see how it all shakes out." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2023

Mayhew praised Howell for what he put together in practice and how it translated into the game.



"It's good to have him as an option to compare to what's out there going forward." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 10, 2023

Run-first offense:

Martin Mayhew emphasizes the offensive plan was run-first, which isn't something they could do early in the season with Brian Robinson sidelined. Washington ran 36 times Sunday to 19 passes. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 10, 2023

Martin Mayhew when talking about Wentz at QB, said early on couldn't play their style of ball in part b/c of injuries: "We were 2 to 1 pass/run, which is not our formula as we saw last game we were 2 to 1 run/pass. That's how we want to play." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2023

Have the Commanders leaned into the run game because of who their QBs have been or because they legitimately want to do that?



Per both Ron and Martin, being a physical run offense is a part of their core philosophy — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2023

Rivera and Mayhew discussing how they want to be a downhill, running team. Rivera mentioned how the Commanders have a strong backfield with Robinson and Gibson, while Mayhew mentioned how the physicality of the game can make good teams better — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 10, 2023

Year 3 progress:

Rivera likes the direction the team has headed. Talked about taking a big step in Year 3. They didn't make the playoffs like they wanted, but they took steps in the right direction and did a good job of putting talent in spots to succeed — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 10, 2023

Asked by @barrysvrluga how going fro 7 wins to 8 wins is a big step forward, Rivera says "the play of our players" is a huge step, especially young players overcoming adversity. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Rivera: "It's not always on the win-loss record to show you've grown or not." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 10, 2023

Missing the playoffs:

Rivera on the 2022 season: "I'm not saying were there, but I like to think we have a chance to get there....Am i disappointed we didnt get in the playoffs? Darn right I am." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Self-evaluation:

On what he can improve on as a coach.



Ron Rivera said, “I want to continue to grow as a football coach. I think we’ve done a pretty good job in putting talent in place.” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 10, 2023

Staff changes:

Ron Rivera on possible staff changes



“We’re going to evaluate on how we can get better. There is a fine line.” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 10, 2023

I asked Ron Rivera about any staff or front office changes helping this team get back to the playoffs: "There's a fine line when you start doing things, and when you do them, you have to make sure you're doing them for the right reasons." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Daron Payne:

Ron Rivera on if the team will try to keep Daron Payne.



“He’s a piece. He fits the formula on how we want to play. It’s something we have to talk about and figure it out as we go forward.” — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 10, 2023

Martin Mayhew on Daron Payne: "We're working through that process. Obviously, Daron is a part of what we're doing. ... He played outstanding football for us. It'd be difficult to move forward without him." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Rivera wont answer if franchise tag is under consideration with Daron Payne. Mayhew said he was outstanding this year but wont get into negotiations — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 10, 2023

Secondary:

Asked Rivera about his evaluation of the depth/younger players in the secondary, and he said there are plenty of players that they're curious about. Highlighted Christian Holmes, Percy Butler as players who showed up and also mentioned Danny Johnson as a quality player — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 10, 2023

Danny Johnson:

Ron Rivera praised the play of CB Danny Johnson: "He continues to be prepared and ready to play." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Rivera said CB Danny Johnson, when discussing DB depth, "every time he had an opportunity he helped us out."



Johnson did a nice job backing up last year; did not have best camp but I was still surprised he was cut considering the depth. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2023

Offensive line:

Martin Mayhew on the O-line: "There's a need" to get younger there. Adds that it's necessary for the team to figure out why they're having so many injuries up front. Ron echoes that sentiment (especially when it comes to center) — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 10, 2023

Center:

Ron Rivera said cornerback "is a position of interest" and "solidifying" the center spot is something they'll have to look at. Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen both suffered season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2022. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Who the team is:

Rivera said people told him after the last game 'that's who they can be.' Rivera said, "That's not who they can be, that's who they are. They have a chance to be a really good football team." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2023

Offensive weapons:

Ron Rivera: "We've got some talented positions and we've got to be able to get the ball in those guys' hands." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Training camp injuries/joint practices:

Rivera says one of the things they have to look at are the injuries coming out of camp. Lot of soft tissue injuries. Also wants to look at working with another team. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 10, 2023

Ron Rivera indicated they want to have joint training camp practices this year. "It's something we're going to take a look at also this offseason." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Scott Turner:

Ron Rivera on Scott Turner: "I think Scott did his job. Did the things he tried to do and we're going to self-evaluate and go through that process." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 10, 2023

Kam Curl: