All aTwitter: 10 January 2023

The inaugural Commanders season, summed up in 81 seconds pic.twitter.com/3B7293m0pN— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 9, 2023
Cleanout day has begun. pic.twitter.com/ngiVL3zbil— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 9, 2023
Next season's slate— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
Kendall Fuller did not allow a reception on 7 targets, tied for the 3rd most targets without a reception in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 9, 2023
Fuller forced a tight window on 5 of 7 targets and recorded a career-best -12.4 target EPA.#DALvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8B1Qh9f3bF
Look at Paul and Big Schweitz escorting folks out the club pic.twitter.com/uvYnyFuNKl— Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) January 9, 2023
Daron Payne on his future contract: “I just want what I’ve earned.”— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 9, 2023
When asked if he thinks he’ll be back in Washington, Payne said “who knows? We’ll see.”
"It definitely feels like the last day of school."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 9, 2023
Entering the offseason as unrestricted free agent, Daron Payne says he's ready to get paid.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ybO03BAMuM
Daron Payne picked a great year to break out. The soon-to-be free agent played like a star all year for the #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023
2018: 5 sacks, 6 TFLs
2019: 2 sacks, 3 TFLs
2020: 3 sacks, 7 TFLs
2021: 4.5 sacks, 6 TFLs
2022: 11.5 sacks, 18 TFLs
January 9, 2023
Taylor Heinicke, on what he wants going forward: pic.twitter.com/WvL5f75CfY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
Today from Logan: https://t.co/2RxwaZoEH4 pic.twitter.com/U20Hp39win— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
Asked if he wants Taylor Heinicke back, Logan Thomas says "Damn right I do."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
This is what a Commanders rep told me about QB Sam Howell.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 9, 2023
“He’s special. Ever since OTAs and the preseason, you could tell he has it. He could definitely lead this franchise moving forward.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NuyEBcHet8
Sam Howell from today. https://t.co/ChU9ZM6Iho— John Keim (@john_keim) January 10, 2023
Inside the film room with Logan, London and Santana as they break down Sam Howell's first career start— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 9, 2023
Chase Young ended up playing 3 times after his lengthy recovery from a serious ACL procedure.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023
G1: 30 snaps, 2 tkls, 1 PD.
G2: 38 snaps, 1 tkls, 1 QB hit.
G3: 47 snaps, 2 tkls.
He'll enter year-4 with 9 career sacks and 13 TFLs through 27 games. Must make a huge jump in '23.
Commanders have to use Curtis Samuel better in 2023. Two touches for -6 yards today. The 9th highest paid WR in NFL saw his production drop as year went on.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023
First 9 games: 45 recs, 390yds
Last 8 games: 19 recs, 201yds
First 9 games: 18 rush, 122yds
Last 8 games: 20 rush, 65yds
Injured LB Cole Holcomb (right foot) on free agency: "I love this organization. I love the guys in the locker room. I'd love to get something done. But I also understand the business side of this league. Whatever happens, I'll deal with what I got to deal with."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023
This is an honest response from @AntonioGibson14 on how close this team is to taking that "next step."— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 9, 2023
AG said, "last night kind of showed of what we could be, but we've been saying that all season. It's kind of to the point where we got to fix something.
More on @7NewsDC. pic.twitter.com/0wXo1KmNOS
How cool is this - Tress Way getting a Terry McLaurin autograph for his 4 yr old son pic.twitter.com/6sysrTCOHv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2023
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's win:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 9, 2023
- Kendall Fuller: 93.3
- Wes Schweitzer: 83.7
- Darrick Forrest: 78.8
Wait, I messed this up. Schweitzer had an 83.9 overall and Jahan Dotson was #3 with an 83.7 overall grade— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 9, 2023
The Commanders signed nine players to reserve/future contracts:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2023
CB Troy Apke
DE William Bradley-King
WR Alex Erickson
CB DaMarcus Fields
QB Jake Fromm
G Nolan Laufenberg
WR Kyric McGowan
T Aaron Monteiro
G Keaton Sutherland
Just realized in my long tenure covering this franchise I have covered as many name changes as playoff wins (2).— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2023
The Washington Commanders have the same odds to be the next team for QBs Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/bm5dhT61hQ— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 9, 2023
Sean McVay told members of his staff today that he is wrestling with the decision of whether to stay on as Rams head coach. He did not give a timetable. And so we wait...— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 10, 2023
Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023
The Cardinals still never have had a head coach - any head coach - last longer than six years while the team has existed for over 100 years. pic.twitter.com/kYWb1AfjIG
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill provides a timeline on the organization overhaul. Cards head coach Kliff Kingsbury was informed he was fired this morning. GM Steve Keim resigned last week, pic.twitter.com/6PEzanlRRm— Bo Brack (@BoBrack) January 9, 2023
The Cardinal’s Organization blew up as soon as they put that Homework Clause in Kyler’s Contract.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 9, 2023
The #Titans have fired OC Todd Downing. pic.twitter.com/U6GLBB1EJA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023
Texans chairman, CEO Cal McNair says he will take on more active role in head coach hiring process, but underscores "full confidence" in GM Nick Caseriohttps://t.co/c2pjdIUT6g pic.twitter.com/S69MSWaK8E— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 10, 2023
The #Colts put in a request to interview #Eagles OC Shane Steichen for their head coaching job, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023
Indianapolis’ initial list also includes #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn and #Rams DC Raheem Morris. By rule, all four can interview this week; there figure to be more in what’s expected to be an extensive search.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2023
Quay Walker is a clown for this man …out of all the weeks …respect the medical staff man ♂️ pic.twitter.com/JW4zvMpaQV— NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) January 9, 2023
Anyone making excuses for Quay Walker shoving a trainer needs to remember that only six days ago a trainer SAVED THE LIFE of Damar Hamlin.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2023
I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!— Quay (@QuayWalker_) January 9, 2023
Doctors are “ecstatic” about Damar Hamlin’s recovery. Will still have testing to determine the cause of last Monday night’s cardiac arrest.— Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 9, 2023
For the second time in three years under Jack Del Rio, the Commanders finished in the top five in yards allowed.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023
They were second in 2020 and fourth in 2022.
The 2023 Commanders defense finishes:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 9, 2023
-#3 Overall
-#4 Passing
-#11 Rushing
-#7 Rushing
-#12 Sacks
-#1 3rd Down %
Kudos to Jack Del Rio and the defensive staff.#HTTC
How consistent each team's defense was at preventing opponents from earning new sets of downs pic.twitter.com/zZlm3SNayR— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 9, 2023
Final (regular season) series conversion rates on offense and defense— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 9, 2023
The Lions could be so good next year with some defensive regression to the mean pic.twitter.com/pCV9KcH2Vc
Commanders offense final ranks— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2023
20 - YPG
28 - YPP
28 - Run
22 - Pass
27 - INT rate
25 - Sack rate
18 - 1st Dwns
25 - 3rd Dwn
25 - RZ
31 - Goal to go
1 - TOP
24 - Scoring
Bottom 10 offense in NFL again. 2nd time in three years they've been bottom five in yards per play.
So the @Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, start @GenoSmith3 and turn a so-called rebuilding season into a playoff one…AND hold the 5th overall pick in the 2023 Draft.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 9, 2023
Well done @PeteCarroll and congrats to the rest of the 12s.
Natural selection pic.twitter.com/R6zJRTU5wt— Lance (@BornAKang) January 7, 2023
