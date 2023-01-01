 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The switch back to Carson Wentz was a disaster; Washington loses 24-10 to the Browns

Sam Howell time?

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have been playing must-win games for what seems like half the season, but today’s was the first that could actually eliminate them from the playoffs with a loss. Ron Rivera made the switch to Carson Wentz in the 4th quarter last week in a loss to the 49ers. He led the team on a TD drive in that, but had a very bad start in his first start since Week 6. Wentz threw two interceptions in the 1st quarter, but was able to lead the team on a 21-play drive to give the Commanders the lead at halftime.

The second half was another nothingburger for Washington’s offense. They only scored once, a 43-yard Joey Slye field goal. Wentz was inaccurate, and struggled to get anything going in the air. A third interception, this one in the end zone to a double-covered Jahan Dotson, put the game out of reach for Washington.

This double digit loss to a team already eliminated from the playoffs, at home, is another embarrassing loss in a stretch that has seen the Commanders go 0-3-1 over the last 5 weeks. If the Packers defeat the Vikings tonight, Washington will be officially eliminated from the playoffs, and we may finally see Sam Howell get a start next week against a Cowboys team that will be playing for the NFC East division after the Eagles loss today.

3rd Quarter

Jonathan Allen ruled out with knee injury:

3 and out:

Amari Cooper TD:

Terry sweep:

Brian Robinson big play:

Carson Wentz sacked:

Another big pass to Amari Cooper:

Big play to Njoku:

Danny Johnson INT:

Browns TD:

4th Quarter

Wentz to McLaurin:

Washington FG:

Casey Toohill:

3rd down penalty:

Amari Cooper TD:

Cam Sims sighting:

Carson Wentz INT #3:

Ugly last drive for Wentz:

Carson Wentz booed off the field:

