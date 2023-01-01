Ron Rivera Presser: We’ll review the tape and then make a decision on next week’s starting QB

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/EYpjCARsbl— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera after the game pic.twitter.com/lhvhepj5Dy— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 1, 2023
Ron Rivera on Wentz: “He had his moments. That drive at the end of the half was what we were hoping for.”— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 1, 2023
Says they lost because they didn’t protect the ball.
Starting QB next Week vs the Cowboys:
Rivera said "we'll see" about his quarterback decision for next week. No commitment to Wentz.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
Consider a switch to Heinicke during the game?:
Ron Rivera said he “considered” going back to Taylor Heinicke “but then they went up by 14 and I thought for sure we’d be throwing the ball.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023
Jonathan Allen knee injury:
Ron Rivera said he's told Jonathan Allen hyperextended his knee. Docs to take a closer look tomorrow.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
Browns explosive plays:
On allowing explosive plays, Rivera mentioned there were several missed tackles on defense— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 1, 2023
Washington can be eliminated with a Packers win over the Vikings:
Here's the video.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023
I am absolutely gobsmacked that Rivera didn't know that the Commanders could be eliminated today.
How does this happen in the modern NFL?
Did this impact his decision to start Wentz?
I'm so confused right now. pic.twitter.com/9BNCr26mxm
Reporter: If you’re eliminated, would Sam Howell be a consideration for Week 18?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023
Ron Rivera “We could be eliminated?”
Reporter: Yes.
Rivera: “We’ll, we’ll see.”
Carson Wentz
Today’s performance:
Wentz on his performance pic.twitter.com/nSje23Z9oT— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz on how we would describe his day: “Not a good one.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
"Not the performance I envisioned. A lot of stuff I want back."— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz's immediate review of his outing
Interceptions:
Wentz on his first INT pic.twitter.com/0HbhaumzNV— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 1, 2023
Reporter to Carson Wentz: "Can you take us through your interception?"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 1, 2023
Wentz: "Which one?"
Jeeeeeeeeeeez
Chants for Taylor Heinicke from the fans:
Carson Wentz on the Heinicke chants - “It’s part of football. I get it.” pic.twitter.com/P97XlXqFuj— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Wentz on Taylor chants: “It’s part of football. I get it.” Said he let his teammates down.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 1, 2023
Playoffs:
Wentz on the team not being in control of its playoff hopes pic.twitter.com/tBR70WAlgO— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 1, 2023
