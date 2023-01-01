 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carson Wentz throws two bad picks early, but leads the team on a 21-play drive to take 7-3 lead before halftime

Commanders have the lead at the half

By Scott Jennings
Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Deshaun Watson booed:

Chase Young pressure:

Daron Payne sack:

Jonathan Williams gets the first carry:

Carson Wentz picked off:

Danny Johnson 3rd down PBU:

Browns FG:

Jaret Patterson kickoff returner:

Logan Thomas sighting:

Big gain by Brian Robinson:

4th down fail:

Nick Chubb heating up early:

Bad Obada:

Offsides penalty on the FG attempt:

Stuffed on 4th down:

2nd Quarter

New set of downs:

Dirt ball:

INT #2:

Chase Young talks to Wentz after another turnover:

Daron Payne Sack #2:

Jonathan Allen injury:

Deshaun Watson avoids another Efe Obada sack:

1st down BRob:

1st down JWill:

Carson Wentz sacked:

Big 3rd down to Jahan Dotson:

Logan Thomas wide open:

Clock-eating drive:

Carson Wentz TD:

