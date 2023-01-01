Carson Wentz throws two bad picks early, but leads the team on a 21-play drive to take 7-3 lead before halftime

1st Quarter
Coin toss:
Commanders win the toss and defer. Browns get the ball first. Here we go.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
Deshaun Watson booed:
A spirited round of booing for Deshaun Watson— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 1, 2023
Chase Young pressure:
Chase Young provided nice pressure on Watson on the penalty. He is looking much better in his movement and could have a positive effect on the game to free up things for Payne, Allen, and Sweat. #HTTC— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) January 1, 2023
Daron Payne sack:
Daron Payne with the sack on 2nd and long, now into double digit sacks on the season. Had a great year pic.twitter.com/slc5UEjT5X— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Daron Payne with a sack on second-and-20. That puts him at 10.5 for the year.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
Jonathan Williams gets the first carry:
Jonathan Williams getting the first work of the day. Ive been wondering how good Brian Robinson is feeling after that Niners game...— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz picked off:
Carson Wentz has his second throw of the day intercepted. Looking for McLaurin but Ward manages to stick tight and undercut the throw for the INT pic.twitter.com/z5DPRK2F4F— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz overthrew his first pass and got picked on his second. Commanders fans booed and then started chanting: "HEIN-ICKE! HEIN-ICKE!"— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 1, 2023
Danny Johnson 3rd down PBU:
Nice read and break by Danny Johnson to break up a pass on 3rd and 5, hold the Browns to a FG attempt pic.twitter.com/9EQ7qRWaRQ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Browns FG:
Cleveland gets on the board first with a 37-yard field goal. Washington's defense hold strong after the interception gave Cleveland good field position.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 1, 2023
The score: CLE 3, WAS 0
Jaret Patterson kickoff returner:
Jaret Patterson with the kick return in place of the injured Antonio Gibson.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
Logan Thomas sighting:
Washington gets its first first down: an 11-yard completion to Logan Thomas.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023
Big gain by Brian Robinson:
Awesome design by Scott Turner bringing motion, jet action from the left, then having Robinson get a carry going behind the motioner in the other direction off right tackle.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 1, 2023
Robinson moved pile several yards and gained 11. Well designed. #Commanders
4th down fail:
#Commanders go for it on 4th & 1. Call is a crack toss scheme to the left. McLaurin doesn't pin 20 inside, who forces run back inside where Washington fails to cut off the pursuit. Nowhere for RB to go pic.twitter.com/DmWp5rb2wr— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Washington ran a toss right with Jonathan Williams.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
Last week the Commanders didn't make either of their 4th-and-1 plays. None of these rushes went to Brian Robinson.
Shrugs emoji https://t.co/JFZ7YaH8Oy
This is not the only number like this one. Cleveland struggles to stop inside, downhill runs. Why go pitch left on fourth-and-1? https://t.co/Xdts4t2udG— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 1, 2023
Nick Chubb heating up early:
Nick Chubb is averaging 15 yards per carry— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 1, 2023
Bad Obada:
This is weird. Efe Obada just stopped his rush. Guess he thought Deshaun Watson threw the ball? pic.twitter.com/d3CyNWGn3Q— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023
Offsides penalty on the FG attempt:
Browns again move into FG range and stall, this time inside the 10. FG good, but...— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
Offsides on Hudson. Half the distance to the goal. Browns put offense on the field.
Stuffed on 4th down:
Browns go for it on 4th & goal. Call a QB draw. Payne and Young play it well, as does Darrick Forrest supporting from deep. Watson gets stopped and Commanders get the ball back pic.twitter.com/zokvGSHfuN— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
And they will now be going for it on fourth-and-3 after an offsides by Khaleke Hudson. And it's no good.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
2nd Quarter
New set of downs:
2 flags on the field and I think Washington getting a first down for a defensive hold— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Dirt ball:
More loud, loud chants for Heinicke here after Wentz grounds a screen/swing.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 1, 2023
INT #2:
Wentz intercepted again pic.twitter.com/Jma5g3MJYR— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Chase Young talks to Wentz after another turnover:
Washington DE Chase Young came over to give Carson Wentz some words of encouragement after a rough start for the QB. pic.twitter.com/khIT5mvymW— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023
Daron Payne Sack #2:
Payne now credited with his second sack of the game. That's 11.5, tying David Butz for the single-season franchise record by an interior defensive lineman. https://t.co/yCYiXPTlvG— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
Jonathan Allen injury:
Injury update: DL Jon Allen (knee) is questionable to return— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023
Best angle we got of Jon Allen pulling up sore after that play.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023
cc @ProFootballDoc top of the frame, #93.
Nothing overtly obvious to me. pic.twitter.com/cpL8LF1WRr
Jon Allen is down on the field and the fans are chanting for Heinicke. Defensive players are telling the crowd to quiet down as Rivera helps walk off field with Allen. What a scene.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Deshaun Watson avoids another Efe Obada sack:
*Benny Hill Music* pic.twitter.com/ayu8zYyRqW— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023
Deshaun Watson just threw the ball to an offensive lineman after running around for about 14 seconds. We're not even close to halftime and this game is off the rails— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 1, 2023
1st down BRob:
Brian Robinson just got a third-and-one carry. He made a defender miss and got five yards to move the chains. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 1, 2023
1st down JWill:
Spin Cycle!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023
Jonathan Williams with the 1st down after hitting the Circle button at the LOS.#HTTC | @Jwillpart2 pic.twitter.com/yq5Ekfd3E3
Good drive going here - Jonathan Williams with a nice spin move for another first down. Drive started on Commanders 4 yard line and now 1st and 10 at the 38— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz sacked:
Carson Wentz is sacked for the first time today. Loss of nine.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
Big 3rd down to Jahan Dotson:
On 3rd-and-17, Jahan Dotson picks up the 20 yard reception for 1st down!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023
Nice ball from Wentz, better catch from Dotson.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/A4GrxJy5H0
Nice route by Jahan Dotson on 3rd&17. Could have had a TD on this route last week too. Wentz, to his credit, finds him with a good throw for a first down pic.twitter.com/ODs29cNw9d— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Logan Thomas wide open:
Logan Thomas wide open on 3rd and 5.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023
Not sure who the Browns were guarding there, but it wasn't the TE. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/n6azvrrdcz
Clock-eating drive:
Commanders drive already 15 play, 80+ yards and 10+ minutes. Changed this game.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Carson Wentz TD:
Carson Wentz uses his size to dive over the pile on a 4th & 1 QB sneak for a #Commanders TD pic.twitter.com/k2j7m1luM3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Commanders with a 21-play (!!!), 96-yard drive (!!!) that chewed up 11:27 (!!!) and led to Carson Wentz's 1-yard TD run/reach over the goal line on 4th and Goal.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
Wentz 4-for-4 for 49 yards on the drive.
Commanders 7-3.
