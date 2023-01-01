All aTwitter: 1 January 2023 - Game day - Week 17 vs the Browns

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Happy New Year



HAPPY GAMEDAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8i0xvBUBXI — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

FAN POLL: Just for fun....



Better collection of WRs:



2016: Garcon, DJAX, Crowder

2022: McLaurin, Samuel, Dotson



It's a tough one. Would love to hear explanations too. #HTTC — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 31, 2022

Coach Gibbs + the Hogs! pic.twitter.com/RkOVlI3dMD — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

Sources: #49ers QB Trey Lance underwent a second surgery on his right ankle to remove hardware that was inserted during the first surgery. He experienced irritation based on the location of the hardware. Will be on crutches for 2 weeks, fine for OTAs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023

Daniel Jones would be proud. pic.twitter.com/uhCfu8KADe — PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023

WIDE LEFT



Georgia beats Ohio State and will advance to its 2nd straight national championship game pic.twitter.com/O7AXoNizGP — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2023

Last year, TCU parted with the winningest coach in school history and went 5-7.



This year, they were picked to finish 7th in the Big 12.



Since, they've:

▪️ Gone 13-1

▪️ Had a Heisman runner-up

▪️ Gone to the Big 12 title and CFP



Now, they're going to the National Championship. pic.twitter.com/oYFSWCndwq — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 1, 2023

And just think some people thought TCU didn’t belong because they wouldn’t have been favored versus Bama. That’s why you have to play it on the field. Always. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 1, 2023

