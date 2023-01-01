All aTwitter: 1 January 2023 - Game day - Week 17 vs the Browns

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ready for Sunday#CLEvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bcUrvwa9xH— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 31, 2022
Happy New Year— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023
HAPPY GAMEDAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8i0xvBUBXI
FAN POLL: Just for fun....— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) December 31, 2022
Better collection of WRs:
2016: Garcon, DJAX, Crowder
2022: McLaurin, Samuel, Dotson
It's a tough one. Would love to hear explanations too. #HTTC
Coach Gibbs + the Hogs! pic.twitter.com/RkOVlI3dMD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023
Sources: #49ers QB Trey Lance underwent a second surgery on his right ankle to remove hardware that was inserted during the first surgery. He experienced irritation based on the location of the hardware. Will be on crutches for 2 weeks, fine for OTAs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023
Um...#50PercentOff..4, 28 and 83 pic.twitter.com/GVTDnm2O06— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) December 31, 2022
Daniel Jones would be proud. pic.twitter.com/uhCfu8KADe— PFF (@PFF) January 1, 2023
WIDE LEFT— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 1, 2023
Georgia beats Ohio State and will advance to its 2nd straight national championship game pic.twitter.com/O7AXoNizGP
Ohio State’s Kicker: pic.twitter.com/EbtWRrXJJE— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 1, 2023
Last year, TCU parted with the winningest coach in school history and went 5-7.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 1, 2023
This year, they were picked to finish 7th in the Big 12.
Since, they've:
▪️ Gone 13-1
▪️ Had a Heisman runner-up
▪️ Gone to the Big 12 title and CFP
Now, they're going to the National Championship. pic.twitter.com/oYFSWCndwq
And just think some people thought TCU didn’t belong because they wouldn’t have been favored versus Bama. That’s why you have to play it on the field. Always.— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 1, 2023
Happy New Year 2023!!! pic.twitter.com/wNm4wksale— Gen (@Gen777777) December 31, 2022
