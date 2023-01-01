NFL Week 17: Late afternoon games open thread

The Washington Commanders were 7-7-1 heading into their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. They held the 7th seed, but needed some help to get into the playoffs. The Lions played earlier today, and now we get to watch the Lions and Packers hopefully lose this afternoon.

CBS

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm

Los Angeles Rams @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 pm

FOX

San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm

New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: