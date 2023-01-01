NFL Week 17: Sunday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Tonight’s AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was flexed into primetime. The Ravens are sitting pretty comfortably in the 5th seed of the AFC playoffs with a 10-5 record. The Steelers still have a slight chance at the playoffs, and are currently the 10th seed with a 7-8 record. These games are usually knock down, drag out affairs. The Ravens are slight home favorites, but there are a lot of people picking the Steelers to win a low-scoring game.

Injury Report

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) @ Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 1st | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Chris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Pittsburgh: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826

Baltimore: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 802

National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Ravens -2, O/U 35

Prediction: Steelers 13 - Ravens 10

SB Nation Blogs: Behind the Steel Curtain | Baltimore Beatdown

