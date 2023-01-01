NFL Week 17: Sunday Night Football Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens

Tonight’s AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was flexed into primetime. The Ravens are sitting pretty comfortably in the 5th seed of the AFC playoffs with a 10-5 record. The Steelers still have a slight chance at the playoffs, and are currently the 10th seed with a 7-8 record. These games are usually knock down, drag out affairs. The Ravens are slight home favorites, but there are a lot of people picking the Steelers to win a low-scoring game.
Injury Report
Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) @ Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 1st | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Chris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Pittsburgh: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 826
Baltimore: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 802
National: Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV, Peacock
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Ravens -2, O/U 35
Prediction: Steelers 13 - Ravens 10
