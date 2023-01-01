Week 17 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 17 with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans. The Titans were resting some starters as they prepare for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars next week for the AFC South division title. There were no Saturday games, which means we’ve got a full slate of Sunday games to watch today, along with tomorrow’s big AFC game between the Bills and Bengals.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Cowboys, Lions, Chiefs, Giants, Jaguars, Eagles, 49ers, and Steelers to win outright this week. No teams were unanimous picks to cover the spread.

Week 17 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings