Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Three players were ruled out, backup guard Saahdiq Charles and DE James Smith-Williams are still in the concussion protocol. Antonio Gibson injured his knee during last week’s loss to the 49ers and didn’t practice all week, They also listed four players from the secondary as questionable [S Kam Curl(ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste(ankle), S Percy Butler(hip), CB Christian Holmes(ankle)]. Curl was downgraded to doubtful yesterday, and St-Juste didn’t practice on Friday. Both players are out today.

Washington elevated RB Jaret Patterson and DB Troy Apke from the practice squad for today’s game. Patterson was taking kick returns in practice this week and will likely see some action there as well as being the team’s #3 RB. Apke was just re-signed to the practice squad this week, and immediately gets elevated due to the number of injuries Washington is dealing with in the secondary. Rookie OL Chris Paul continues to be inactive, and is a healthy scratch along with QB Sam Howell.

Washington Inactives

Kam Curl and Benjamin St-Juste are inactive#CLEvsWAS | #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 1, 2023

Danny Johnson is expected to start in place of St-Juste at CB.



Jeremy Reaves is expected to start in place of Kam Curl at S https://t.co/pRakJp0iVH — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 1, 2023

