NFL 2022 Week 17: Cleveland Browns vs Washington Commanders 1st Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 2 1/2-point home favorites against the Cleveland Browns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line hasn’t changed, but the O/U went from 39 1/2 to 41. Deshaun Watson has played 4 games for the Browns this season, and has they have only scored more that 13 points once, against the Houston Texans.
Washington is coming off a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. They are still in the 7th seed for the NFC playoffs, and they just need to win their final two games to clinch that spot. They can also clinch with a win today and losses by the Lions, Packers, and Seahawks. Carson Wentz will start today, his first game as the starter since breaking his finger in a Week 6 win over the Bears
Loading comments...