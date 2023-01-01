Commanders vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 2 1/2-point home favorites against the Cleveland Browns, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That line hasn’t changed, but the O/U went from 39 1/2 to 41. Deshaun Watson has played 4 games for the Browns this season, and has they have only scored more that 13 points once, against the Houston Texans.
Washington is coming off a loss against the San Francisco 49ers. They are still in the 7th seed for the NFC playoffs, and they just need to win their final two games to clinch that spot. They can also clinch with a win today and losses by the Lions, Packers, and Seahawks. Carson Wentz will start today, his first game as the starter since breaking his finger in a Week 6 win over the Bears
Matchup: Cleveland Browns (6-9) @ Washington Commanders (7-7-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 1st | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Adam Amin (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (analyst)
Kristina Pink (sideline)
RADIO:
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Cleveland: Sirius 111, XM/SXM 389, Internet 807
Washington: Sirius 146, XM/SXM 234, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Washington -2 1/2, O/U 41
Prediction: Washington 24 - Cleveland 17
