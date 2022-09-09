Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Friday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report of the week after they wrapped up their last practice of the week. The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to town on Sunday for the season opener at FedEx Field.

Washington ruled S Kam Curl out after having surgery for a thumb injury last week. Curl was at practice this week with a cast/brace on his thumb, and he was there and in uniform the past two days. He didn’t participate in team drills, and did the majority of his work on the side field. Curl will be replaced in the lineup by 2nd-year safety Darrick Forrest who has made big improvements in his game since his rookie season and has been Washington’s #3 safety all offseason, and will be the first man up. Jeremy Reaves finally survived the last round of cuts, and will be a backup along with rookie Percy Butler. Ron Rivera said that he got good feedback from the doctor, and he expects Curl to be back on the field next week.

Two of Washington’s four tight ends were limited in practice today, and are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Cole Turner(hamstring) has said he expects to play Week 1 of his rookie season, but the team’s #1 TE Logan Thomas wasn’t as confident in playing vs the Jaguars. He tore his ACL in early December and is close to a return to the field, but that might not happen until next week or later. John Bates and Armani Rogers would be the team’s only TEs if the limited players sit this week, but there should be at least three active.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one player on the injury report this week, but added another one on the final practice day. DL Folorunso Fatukasi has a calf injury that has limited him in practice all week and he is questionable for Sunday. OL Cam Robinson showed up as limited for today on the practice report, but will play this week.