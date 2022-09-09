All aTwitter: 9 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
#JAXvsWAS injury report— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2022
Kam Curl is here. pic.twitter.com/NmuEoOXoXJ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2022
mood bc we're back pic.twitter.com/7MbJe2IsIg— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2022
"I'm just excited to play football again."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2022
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz more comfortable than ever, but will his game change? https://t.co/99856FcfBI— John Keim (@john_keim) September 8, 2022
Scott Turner on seeing Brandon Scherff again: "I wish him nothing but success in every game except this week"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 8, 2022
Time to eat. https://t.co/wY1iXfzFrb— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 8, 2022
"You want to set the tone" @TheTerry_25 and the @Commanders want to send a message in Week 1.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 8, 2022
Chase Young is running up an incline with Curtis Hodges on the side field.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2022
Cool nugget - Joey Slye hit a 63 yarder to end Commanders practice today. Players went nuts.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2022
Lots of details in here, but probably most important is that Deshazor Everett was not driving 90 mph at the time of the crash, as was initially reported off black box data. https://t.co/ztMPDyoMXf— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 8, 2022
Talked to Brandon Scherff this evening about returning to FedEx: "They're a heck of an opponent for us, and I know how they practice. I told the guys that they practice balls out. So it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 9, 2022
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz is getting a raw deal by national pundits. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/ELwOlF3UM4— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 8, 2022
September 9, 2022
The #Rams loss to Buffalo is Sean McVay’s first career Week 1 loss as head coach. He was 5-0 prior to tonight.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022
The loss also means McVay is under .500 in a season for the first time in his coaching career.
Feels like it’s been forgotten because it happened five years ago, but Jalen Ramsey calling Josh Allen “trash” aged so poorly. pic.twitter.com/1nR5Nab7cw— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022
(ICYMI) Aaron Donald submitted retirement letter to Rams during offseason (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/7pL305B79X pic.twitter.com/daJr2Ch2ID— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 9, 2022
#Jets LT Duane Brown, who was signed to replace the injured Mekhi Becton, did not practice for a second straight day due to a shoulder injury.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2022
This is next level.pic.twitter.com/bmhHpa5ykQ— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 8, 2022
With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon. pic.twitter.com/xPKPo38ygY— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) September 9, 2022
