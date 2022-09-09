All aTwitter: 9 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Kam Curl is here. pic.twitter.com/NmuEoOXoXJ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2022

mood bc we're back pic.twitter.com/7MbJe2IsIg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2022

"I'm just excited to play football again."



We can't wait to see 10 back out there — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 8, 2022

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz more comfortable than ever, but will his game change? https://t.co/99856FcfBI — John Keim (@john_keim) September 8, 2022

Scott Turner on seeing Brandon Scherff again: "I wish him nothing but success in every game except this week" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 8, 2022

"You want to set the tone" @TheTerry_25 and the @Commanders want to send a message in Week 1.



More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/wj9f55wC3k — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 8, 2022

Chase Young is running up an incline with Curtis Hodges on the side field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2022

Cool nugget - Joey Slye hit a 63 yarder to end Commanders practice today. Players went nuts. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2022

Lots of details in here, but probably most important is that Deshazor Everett was not driving 90 mph at the time of the crash, as was initially reported off black box data. https://t.co/ztMPDyoMXf — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 8, 2022

Talked to Brandon Scherff this evening about returning to FedEx: "They're a heck of an opponent for us, and I know how they practice. I told the guys that they practice balls out. So it's going to be a heck of a challenge for us."



There ya go. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 9, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz is getting a raw deal by national pundits. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/ELwOlF3UM4 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) September 8, 2022

The #Rams loss to Buffalo is Sean McVay’s first career Week 1 loss as head coach. He was 5-0 prior to tonight.



The loss also means McVay is under .500 in a season for the first time in his coaching career. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

Feels like it’s been forgotten because it happened five years ago, but Jalen Ramsey calling Josh Allen “trash” aged so poorly. pic.twitter.com/1nR5Nab7cw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 9, 2022

(ICYMI) Aaron Donald submitted retirement letter to Rams during offseason (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/7pL305B79X pic.twitter.com/daJr2Ch2ID — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 9, 2022

#Jets LT Duane Brown, who was signed to replace the injured Mekhi Becton, did not practice for a second straight day due to a shoulder injury. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2022

This is next level.pic.twitter.com/bmhHpa5ykQ — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 8, 2022

With the sad passing, today, of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has lost one of its greatest ever monarchs and the world has lost a much cherished, revered and admired Icon. pic.twitter.com/xPKPo38ygY — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) September 9, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: