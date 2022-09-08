Report: Deshazor Everett sentenced to 3 months of house arrest from fatal car crash

Former Washington safety Deshazor Everett has been sentenced to 3 months of house arrest from an involuntary manslaughter charge stemming from a crash on December 23, 2021 car crash that resulted in the death of Olivia Peters who was Everett’s longtime girlfriend. Everett crashed his car in Virginia, and initial reports had him speeding prior to the accident

The Washington Commanders released their former team captain on March 16, 2022 after he was placed on the Reserve/NFI list to end his season last December. Everett suffered non-life threating injuries including an arm he is still dealing with.

Olivia Peter’s family lobbied for, and got. lenience for Deshazor Everett at his sentencing today. Everett received 3 months of house arrest.

In addition to the house arrest, Everett must pay a $2,500 fine, perform 100 hours of community service, record a PSA video, and will have his license suspended for six months.

New detail about the accident emerged during Everett’s sentencing per Michael Phillips: