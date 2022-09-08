 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scott Turner talks about options in a balanced offense; Jack Del Rio talks about Kam Curl and Montez Sweat

Washington’s Coordinators talk to the media after practice

NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp

We don’t get to hear from Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera today, but his top assistants are on deck to talk about the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

First up on today’s docket was the team’s injury report. Kam Curl was at practice today after missing yesterday’s due to a doctor’s appointment. He participated in individual drills, but was listed as a non-participant(DNP) in today’s practice. Curl had surgery on his thumb after injuring it in Washington’s second preseason game vs the Kansas City Chiefs. His thumb was still wrapped(and possibly in a cast) at today’s practice, and his prospects for playing on Sunday continue to dim despite his desire to play in every game. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio said Curl is a very important part of this defense and has been a good player since he was drafted in the 7th round. If he’s out Darrick Forrest, along with Jeremy Reaves, would be available to play in his place.

Scott Turner feels good about Washington’s tight end room, and the team’s top 3 players at the position were at practice again today. Logan Thomas(knee) and rookie Cole Turner(hamstring) were limited again today. CT has a better chance to play on Sunday than Thomas, but they could both be active this week.

Scott Turner also talked about the options he has in a balanced offense. He said it’s not just between rushing and passing, it’s about spreading the ball to your available options. Carson Wentz could be the best quarterback Turner has had since becoming the OC two season ago, and he has a lot of options at WR(McLaurin, Samuel, Dotson) and RB(Gibson, McKissic, Robinson) along with the TE room to spread it around,

Washington hit the practice field on Thursday as they prepared for their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field.

