Scott Turner talks about options in a balanced offense; Jack Del Rio talks about Kam Curl and Montez Sweat

We don’t get to hear from Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera today, but his top assistants are on deck to talk about the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

First up on today’s docket was the team’s injury report. Kam Curl was at practice today after missing yesterday’s due to a doctor’s appointment. He participated in individual drills, but was listed as a non-participant(DNP) in today’s practice. Curl had surgery on his thumb after injuring it in Washington’s second preseason game vs the Kansas City Chiefs. His thumb was still wrapped(and possibly in a cast) at today’s practice, and his prospects for playing on Sunday continue to dim despite his desire to play in every game. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio said Curl is a very important part of this defense and has been a good player since he was drafted in the 7th round. If he’s out Darrick Forrest, along with Jeremy Reaves, would be available to play in his place.

Scott Turner feels good about Washington’s tight end room, and the team’s top 3 players at the position were at practice again today. Logan Thomas(knee) and rookie Cole Turner(hamstring) were limited again today. CT has a better chance to play on Sunday than Thomas, but they could both be active this week.

Scott Turner also talked about the options he has in a balanced offense. He said it’s not just between rushing and passing, it’s about spreading the ball to your available options. Carson Wentz could be the best quarterback Turner has had since becoming the OC two season ago, and he has a lot of options at WR(McLaurin, Samuel, Dotson) and RB(Gibson, McKissic, Robinson) along with the TE room to spread it around,

Curl (Thumb): DNP

Sims (Concussion): Limited

Thomas (Knee): Limited

Turner (Hamstring): Limited

Bates (Calf): Full

Mathis (Ankle): Full

Trai Turner (Quad): Full — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Scott Turner on seeing Brandon Scherff again: "I wish him nothing but success in every game except this week" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 8, 2022

Scott Turner is addressing the media. He feels good about the TE room, especially with Thomas, Turner and Bates getting back on the field. He thinks they'll be ready to go. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

The Commanders have a lot of options on offense, but Turner is not concerned about balancing who gets the ball because their playmakers understand their roles and how the game plan unfolds — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Scott Turner on having a unit that *looks* deep at skill spots: "Balance isn't just run and pass, balance is being able to spread the ball to your eligible players. We're working toward a situation where the ball can be spread out. That's when you can get dangerous as an offense" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 8, 2022

Turner said he knows there was a lot of frustration from Curtis Samuel because he was never able to be fully ready last season. He's looked good in camp, though, and Turner said he feels like Samuel is back, healthy and ready to go. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Scott Turner on Curtis Samuel: "He's a character. You didn't see that side of him [in 2021]... He feels he's back and he's excited about playing again. He can make plays; he can run and catch. We'll move him around and get the ball in his hand." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 8, 2022

Turner said Jahan Dotson has done a good job of understanding not just his role, but also how he fits into the concepts on each play. The relationship between him and Carson Wentz has also been great — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Figured Scott Turner took a look at Trevor Lawrence coming out of school. Thoughts? "That was a quick evaluation for me. I knew he was going No. 1." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2022

Jack Del Rio on Trevor Lawrence: "One of the many talented quarterbacks we'll face." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 8, 2022

Jack Del Rio on Trevor Lawrence - big talented QB that can make all the throws and moves well. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2022

Jack Del Rio impressed with Trevor Lawrence. Calls him the complete package. pic.twitter.com/II5kFyxhnN — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 8, 2022

Jack Del Rio addressing the media. Said Kam Curl has been a very good player from the time he arrived with the team. If he cannot go on Sunday, he feels confident in Darrick Forrest and the rest of the safety depth — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Del Rio calls Kam Curl an important piece for Washington but if he can’t go Reaves and Forrest will be ready. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2022

Del Rio said James Smith-Williams has made some progress this past offseason. He had to play at DT out of necessity during his rookie season, but being able to focus solely on playing DE has allowed him to improve — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Del Rio on the attention paid to Sweat w Chase out: "Bring it like he's been doing it everyday. Won't put any extra pressure on his shoulders" — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 8, 2022

With no Chase Young, Jack Del Rio anticipates that the Jags will pay extra attention to Montez Sweat. JDR says it's up to him to take advantage of that and perhaps exploit Jacksonville elsewhere — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 8, 2022

DC Jack Del Rio said about the Jaguars not to "look back on last year and draw a lot of conclusions, whether it's them or us. New year, new opportunities." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 8, 2022

Washington hit the practice field on Thursday as they prepared for their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at FedEx Field.

Can't quite tell what's on Curl's right wrist but looks like more of a tape job than a cast for the injured thumb. pic.twitter.com/lvaLGQLKNZ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2022

Curl talking to DC Jack Del Rio before going to the side field. pic.twitter.com/Nq0VPTpVmp — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2022

Logan Thomas putting in some work today. pic.twitter.com/eZohirolFG — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 8, 2022

Another day of practice for Thomas, Bates and Turner pic.twitter.com/WTVNe9TcnA — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 8, 2022

Chase Young is running up an incline with Curtis Hodges on the side field. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 8, 2022

Cool nugget - Joey Slye hit a 63 yarder to end Commanders practice today. Players went nuts. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 8, 2022

