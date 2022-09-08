Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz more comfortable than ever, but will his game change? - Washington Commanders Blog- ESPN

Wentz has reached a level of comfort that may have been missing in Philadelphia and Indianapolis. How, or if, that impacts his play is yet to be seen.

Mike Bass to be inducted into Washington Commanders Ring of Fame - The Washington Post

Cornerback Mike Bass, who intercepted 30 passes in seven seasons in D.C., was more than his bizarre Super Bowl touchdown.

Curtis Samuel, with a new outlook and a little more weight, is eager for Week 1 - NBC Sports Washington

Curtis Samuel's 2021 was a disappointment from the start. This year, though, the receiver is in a much, much better place.

Antonio Gibson has 'accepted' whatever role Commanders want for him - NBC Sports Washington

Commanders running back Antonio Gibson sat down with NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay to talk about an up-and-down training camp that saw him cede touches to rookie Brian Robinson Jr. before he was shot in the leg.

Ron Rivera says Brian Robinson Jr. is off crutches, rehabilitation process going well - NBC Sports Washington

Robinson was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting over a week ago in Washington.

Washington Commanders hope to start strong in Week 1 vs. Jaguars - The Washington Post

Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, the Commanders hope they can capitalize on a relatively easy matchup to start the season strong.

Commanders vs. Jaguars preview | Washington prepares to take on two No. 1 overall picks

The Washington Commanders are kicking off the 2022 season by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Practice report | Ron Rivera 'fired up' for what Commanders can be in 2022

The Washington Commanders head coach is eager for the team to learn more about its identity during the Week 1 matchup.

Antonio Gibson eager to 'shake back' after uneven preseason - NBC Sports Washington

Antonio Gibson's 2021 fumble issues returned in Washington's first preseason game. He's ready to prove himself once again.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel smiling, having fun and eager to play this season - The Athletic

"He's gonna be an explosive player for us," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said about Samuel.

Carson Wentz, Jon Allen and six others named Commanders' 2022 captains - NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders have announced their captains for the 2022 season.

Carson Wentz doesn’t fear his aggression, even if this could be his last chance - The Athletic

Wentz knows his gunslinging style cuts both ways. "There are TDs out there, I think, on every play — which is not always true," he says.

Carson Wentz and the Commanders won't make playoffs, NFL experts say - The Washington Post

Virtually no one picks Washington to make the playoffs this season.

'Riverboat Ron' is betting big on another Year 3 jump. Will the gamble pay off? - Washington Times

When Washington opens the season Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it'll be the beginning of a months-long test of whether Rivera can recreate the same type of rise that helped him break through in Carolina.