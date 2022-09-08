NFL Season Opener Thursday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

The 2022 NFL season kicks off with a matchup that could be replayed in February if both teams play up to their offseason hype. The Buffalo Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game last season, and missed their chance to play the Los Angeles Rams who took him the Lombardi trophy.
Injury Reports
Matchup: Buffalo Bills (0-0) vs Los Angeles Rams (0-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 8th | 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Sofi Stadium | Inglewood, CA
TELEVISION: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
RADIO: Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
Odds: Bills -2, O/U 52
Prediction: Bills 30 - Rams 27
SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Turf Show Times
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...