Future Hogs - Week 1: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

By dg28
/ new
Oregon v Georgia Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Back for a second year, Future Hogs is a series where I highlight draft-eligible college football players who played well the previous week and could help the Burgundy and Gold. Although most of the players highlighted last year were drafted, several returned to school. I’ll try to avoid highlighting those players again this year, but I included a list of them here and the school they played for last year.

Quarterback

Brennon Armstrong, UVA

Clayton Tune, Houston

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Tanner Mordecai, SMU

Will Levis, Kentucky

Running Back

Kazmeir Allen, UCLA

Wide Receiver

Anais Smith, Texas A&M

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Tight End

Erick All, Michigan

Offensive Tackle

Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Offensive Guard

Ladarius Henderson, Arizona State

Edge

Will McDonald, IV, Iowa State

Linebackers

Cam’ron Carter, Colorado State

Darius Mausua, Hawaii

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Cornerback

Riley Moss, Iowa

Jason Taylor, II, Oklahoma State

Dallas Branch, San Diego State

Safety

Demarco Hellams, Alabama

Jordan Battle, Alabama

Special Teams

Tory Taylor, P - Iowa

Week 1 of the college football season often creates more questions than answers. A lot of schools play teams they are much better than, making it hard to assess them and their players. What I learned is Georgia is still very good, Florida and Florida State might be better than I anticipated, and the Pac-12 will have a tough road to the College Football Playoff.

With Week 1 done, below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

KJ Jefferson, QB – Arkansas

Washington appears to be set at QB with Carson Wentz starting, a good backup in Taylor Heinicke, and a promising rookie talent in Sam Howell. If the team feels, however, the future of the position is not on the roster, they might consider KJ Jefferson. A strong-armed, big-bodied dual threat QB, Jefferson may remind Ron Rivera of Cam Newton. The redshirt junior led the Razorbacks to a win over a well-coached Cincinnati with 233 yards on 18 of 26 passing, three touchdowns, and 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Christopher Brooks, RB – BYU

Once Brian Robinson, Jr. is healthy, he will be the starting running back for Washington. If the team wants another big back to spell him, Christopher Brooks would be a good candidate. He used speed and strength to put up 135 yards and a touchdown against South Florida, averaging over 10 yards a carry.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR – Iowa State

So you’re wondering where’s the big wideout in the Commanders’ offense? Maybe Xavier Hutchinson can play that role. The 6’3”, 205 lbs redshirt senior hauled in eight catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Luke Musgrave, TE – Oregon State

The Commanders’ tight end room is pretty crowded, but the team should always consider adding younger options especially if Wentz remains the QB for several seasons. Luke Musgrave had a superb game against Boise State. The junior contributed to the win with six receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. He has the ideal size for the position to go with, if the measurables are accurate, above-average athleticism.

Connor Galvin, OT – Baylor

One of the best left tackles in college football last year, Connor Galvin was a preseason All-American. At 6’7” 302lbs, he may need to add a little weight, but he has quick feet and anchors effectively against pass rushers. While Charles Leno, Jr. has played well, Washington would be wise to consider younger options at left tackle.

Jared Verse, EDGE – Florida State

Only a redshirt sophomore transfer from Albany, Verse likely will not declare for the NFL Draft after this season. But if he keeps playing like he did against LSU, it’ll be a tougher decision. He had four total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a sack, and a blocked field goal attempt.

Jack Campbell, LB – Iowa

After leading FBS in tackles last year, Jack Campbell was named a preseason All-American. He has a nose for the ball, has solid hitting power, and moves well in space. The senior had 12 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in a win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Bentlee Sanders, CB – Nevada

A fifth-year transfer to Nevada, Bentlee Sanders plays hard despite his small stature. Sanders racked up five tackles, two interceptions, including a pick six, and a forced fumble in the Wolf Pack’s win over Texas State. Sanders also has some experience as returner that should improve his value as a draft prospect.

Christopher Smith, S – Georgia

If his game against Oregon is any indication, Christopher Smith could be an impactful safety at the next level. In a blowout win over the Ducks, Smith had six total tackles, one for a loss, and an interception. His entire skillset was on display as he showed impressive range, instincts, and tackling ability.

