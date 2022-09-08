Future Hogs - Week 1: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Back for a second year, Future Hogs is a series where I highlight draft-eligible college football players who played well the previous week and could help the Burgundy and Gold. Although most of the players highlighted last year were drafted, several returned to school. I’ll try to avoid highlighting those players again this year, but I included a list of them here and the school they played for last year.

Week 1 of the college football season often creates more questions than answers. A lot of schools play teams they are much better than, making it hard to assess them and their players. What I learned is Georgia is still very good, Florida and Florida State might be better than I anticipated, and the Pac-12 will have a tough road to the College Football Playoff.

With Week 1 done, below are just a few players who had good weeks and might be able to help improve the Commanders’ roster. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

KJ Jefferson, QB – Arkansas

Washington appears to be set at QB with Carson Wentz starting, a good backup in Taylor Heinicke, and a promising rookie talent in Sam Howell. If the team feels, however, the future of the position is not on the roster, they might consider KJ Jefferson. A strong-armed, big-bodied dual threat QB, Jefferson may remind Ron Rivera of Cam Newton. The redshirt junior led the Razorbacks to a win over a well-coached Cincinnati with 233 yards on 18 of 26 passing, three touchdowns, and 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

kj jefferson was special yesterday. not getting enough love for what he did against a really good cincy team. 18/26 223 yds 3TD’s. 18 rush 62 yards 1TD. #WPS pic.twitter.com/psCO8Ii6GX — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) September 4, 2022

Christopher Brooks, RB – BYU

Once Brian Robinson, Jr. is healthy, he will be the starting running back for Washington. If the team wants another big back to spell him, Christopher Brooks would be a good candidate. He used speed and strength to put up 135 yards and a touchdown against South Florida, averaging over 10 yards a carry.

Superb blocking here by the BYU offensive line.



Christopher Brooks takes it to the house for a 52 yard touchdown.



Clark on the combo

Blake gobbling up the second level

Masen back side cut

Chris hits it like bullet pic.twitter.com/yh7ILTf0D2 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) September 4, 2022

Xavier Hutchinson, WR – Iowa State

So you’re wondering where’s the big wideout in the Commanders’ offense? Maybe Xavier Hutchinson can play that role. The 6’3”, 205 lbs redshirt senior hauled in eight catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

Luke Musgrave, TE – Oregon State

The Commanders’ tight end room is pretty crowded, but the team should always consider adding younger options especially if Wentz remains the QB for several seasons. Luke Musgrave had a superb game against Boise State. The junior contributed to the win with six receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. He has the ideal size for the position to go with, if the measurables are accurate, above-average athleticism.

#OregonState TE Luke Musgrave (6'6", 250) popped this weekend and it's not a surprise to find out that he was on @BruceFeldmanCFB "Freak List".



*6 Receptions

*89 Yards

*1 TD



(27-yard TD + match-up vs JL Skinner)



36.5" Vertical, 10-1 3/4 Broad Jump, 4.51 40 pic.twitter.com/FXt5hD1vHr — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) September 6, 2022

Connor Galvin, OT – Baylor

One of the best left tackles in college football last year, Connor Galvin was a preseason All-American. At 6’7” 302lbs, he may need to add a little weight, but he has quick feet and anchors effectively against pass rushers. While Charles Leno, Jr. has played well, Washington would be wise to consider younger options at left tackle.

Baylor was very comfortable coming into the season with Blake Shapen at quarterback this year and he had a good outing against Albany yesterday.



Even with the average arm, he’s an upgrade over Gerry Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXDst9xveQ — John “Winter Soldier” Vogel (@DraftVogel) September 4, 2022

Jared Verse, EDGE – Florida State

Only a redshirt sophomore transfer from Albany, Verse likely will not declare for the NFL Draft after this season. But if he keeps playing like he did against LSU, it’ll be a tougher decision. He had four total tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a sack, and a blocked field goal attempt.

Jared Verse terrorized Cameron Wire all last night.



He now has 3 sacks and a blocked FG through the 1st 2 games, but his 7 quarterback pressures against LSU paint a picture of what he can be.



Strong, explosive defender with tremendous upside still. pic.twitter.com/WpOUV1lE0n — John “Winter Soldier” Vogel (@DraftVogel) September 5, 2022

Jack Campbell, LB – Iowa

After leading FBS in tackles last year, Jack Campbell was named a preseason All-American. He has a nose for the ball, has solid hitting power, and moves well in space. The senior had 12 total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss in a win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

SAFETY! @HawkeyeFootball now leads 5-3 thanks to Jack Campbell pic.twitter.com/ETzNLhx9fO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2022

Bentlee Sanders, CB – Nevada

A fifth-year transfer to Nevada, Bentlee Sanders plays hard despite his small stature. Sanders racked up five tackles, two interceptions, including a pick six, and a forced fumble in the Wolf Pack’s win over Texas State. Sanders also has some experience as returner that should improve his value as a draft prospect.

Congrats to former Tampa Catholic Crusader Bentlee Sanders @2Bsanders0 (Nevada) on being named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week! Bentlee had 5 Tackles 2 (2 TFL) 2 Interceptions and 1 Forced Fumble 1 of the Interceptions was Returned for a Touchdown! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/WGcG2hdOSU — Tampa Catholic Football ⚔️ (@TC_Football) September 5, 2022

Christopher Smith, S – Georgia

If his game against Oregon is any indication, Christopher Smith could be an impactful safety at the next level. In a blowout win over the Ducks, Smith had six total tackles, one for a loss, and an interception. His entire skillset was on display as he showed impressive range, instincts, and tackling ability.