All aTwitter: 8 September 2022

#JAXvsWAS injury report— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. just made a quick appearance during open locker room. Was walking quite well and without crutches— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 7, 2022
Antonio Gibson said it’s a “blessing” Brian Robinson is doing well so soon after his shooting: pic.twitter.com/JAxjSieuG9— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2022
Cam Sims is working with the receivers. Had been in concussion protocol— John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2022
RB Antonio Gibson said about his fumble: "The first game I responded bad, I let it get to me. That's not me. It's football; it happens. But I'll get back to playing and having fun. I still feel I'm one of the best running backs in the league and I've got something to prove."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2022
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson is 100 percent back from his torn Achilles: "I think he's there. I think he's back." Pederson said Robinson's workload will depend on how he looks, but he doesn't rule out him having his normal workload.— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 7, 2022
Carson Wentz fan scale— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 7, 2022
1 - Haters - He sucks no matter what anyone says
2. Heinickers - He's OK but Heinicke's better
3. Doubters - Need to show me
4. Contrarians - Like him because everyone hates him
5. Lovers - Best QB we've had since Sammy Baugh... who's Sammy Baugh#HTTC
Asked Carson Wentz if facing the Jaguars had extra meaning given how Week 18 went last season: "I think it makes for a fun story, but for me, it's Week 1."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2022
Got my shoes in time for @Commanders Game Sunday. Sean Taylor and @TheTerry_25 have been my favorite players of all time to wear the burgundy and gold. While the name change hasn’t been easy on me, I thought this was a great way to represent Then and Now.. @whoisjwright #httc pic.twitter.com/Cdq9dckdkq— Chris (@HTTRWahoowa) September 7, 2022
look how happy week 1 practice has us— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022
The Commanders have only four starters 30 or older. https://t.co/jLErHK262V— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 8, 2022
Shoutout to any and all Washington fans that remain. We take a beating on a National scale, and we fight among ourselves as well. But, if you’re still here and still reppin, you deserve credit. No one can question our loyalty. https://t.co/V98xSH8e89— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 7, 2022
The #Lions home opener vs. the #Eagles on Sunday is sold out. Only standing-room tickets are available.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2022
This is the first time since 2019 that a game has standing-room only and the first time the Lions have offered standing-room tickets in a non-Thanksgiving game since 2017. pic.twitter.com/NCwWGwV1oj
Tom Brady has never lost against the Cowboys.— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2022
Will he continue the streak this Sunday? pic.twitter.com/KyJd8yhOlS
Jets to start QB Joe Flacco in Week 1 vs. Ravens. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/RaGpcweaXe— NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2022
Last year, teams won 72% of the games where they rushed for 100+ yards and allowed under 100 rushing yards.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 7, 2022
That's the second lowest mark of the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/moCZZMS9lN
With a victory tomorrow night, the @RamsNFL would become the 6th @NFL franchise to win 600 games.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 7, 2022
(Bears, Packers, Giants, Steelers, and Commanders)
NBC's Sunday Night Football has a new logo: pic.twitter.com/K9fowF8BBm— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2022
Larry Fitzgerald Joined ESPN's Monday Night Football Broadcast https://t.co/g0XLmkfbsq pic.twitter.com/zhbPWXW3Qs— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) September 8, 2022
For those wondering, Chase Young is at practice. No sign of Von Miller.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2022
