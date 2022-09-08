All aTwitter: 8 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Brian Robinson Jr. just made a quick appearance during open locker room. Was walking quite well and without crutches — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 7, 2022

Antonio Gibson said it’s a “blessing” Brian Robinson is doing well so soon after his shooting: pic.twitter.com/JAxjSieuG9 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2022

Cam Sims is working with the receivers. Had been in concussion protocol — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2022

RB Antonio Gibson said about his fumble: "The first game I responded bad, I let it get to me. That's not me. It's football; it happens. But I'll get back to playing and having fun. I still feel I'm one of the best running backs in the league and I've got something to prove." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2022

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson is 100 percent back from his torn Achilles: "I think he's there. I think he's back." Pederson said Robinson's workload will depend on how he looks, but he doesn't rule out him having his normal workload. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) September 7, 2022

Carson Wentz fan scale



1 - Haters - He sucks no matter what anyone says

2. Heinickers - He's OK but Heinicke's better

3. Doubters - Need to show me

4. Contrarians - Like him because everyone hates him

5. Lovers - Best QB we've had since Sammy Baugh... who's Sammy Baugh#HTTC — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 7, 2022

Asked Carson Wentz if facing the Jaguars had extra meaning given how Week 18 went last season: "I think it makes for a fun story, but for me, it's Week 1." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2022

But wait... How can this be?



Carson Wentz is so hated by his teammates - in fact, none of them even attended his birthday party (according to Colts fans ) https://t.co/ej0gpTaabN — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 7, 2022

Got my shoes in time for @Commanders Game Sunday. Sean Taylor and @TheTerry_25 have been my favorite players of all time to wear the burgundy and gold. While the name change hasn’t been easy on me, I thought this was a great way to represent Then and Now.. @whoisjwright #httc pic.twitter.com/Cdq9dckdkq — Chris (@HTTRWahoowa) September 7, 2022

look how happy week 1 practice has us — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022

The Commanders have only four starters 30 or older. https://t.co/jLErHK262V — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 8, 2022

Shoutout to any and all Washington fans that remain. We take a beating on a National scale, and we fight among ourselves as well. But, if you’re still here and still reppin, you deserve credit. No one can question our loyalty. https://t.co/V98xSH8e89 — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 7, 2022

I'm going to counter this and say that Philadelphia is the most OVER-hyped team.



Basically every analyst I've seen has picked them to win the NFC East, as if this division isn't a crap-shoot of chaos every single year.



Also, Jalen Hurts is still their QB right? https://t.co/2d2u3kmVez — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 7, 2022

The #Lions home opener vs. the #Eagles on Sunday is sold out. Only standing-room tickets are available.



This is the first time since 2019 that a game has standing-room only and the first time the Lions have offered standing-room tickets in a non-Thanksgiving game since 2017. pic.twitter.com/NCwWGwV1oj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2022

Tom Brady has never lost against the Cowboys.



Will he continue the streak this Sunday? pic.twitter.com/KyJd8yhOlS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 7, 2022

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco in Week 1 vs. Ravens. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/RaGpcweaXe — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2022

Last year, teams won 72% of the games where they rushed for 100+ yards and allowed under 100 rushing yards.



That's the second lowest mark of the Super Bowl era. pic.twitter.com/moCZZMS9lN — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) September 7, 2022

With a victory tomorrow night, the @RamsNFL would become the 6th @NFL franchise to win 600 games.



(Bears, Packers, Giants, Steelers, and Commanders) — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 7, 2022

NBC's Sunday Night Football has a new logo: pic.twitter.com/K9fowF8BBm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2022

For those wondering, Chase Young is at practice. No sign of Von Miller. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2022

