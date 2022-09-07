Scott Turner, Carson Wentz, and Montez Sweat are in the spotlight vs. Jacksonville

The Commanders are just four days away from kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars. No more off-season discussions, no training camp or preseason, just meaningful football. For some (like myself), the Commanders present several question marks heading into the season that will continue to weigh heavy on their heads until Washington can put their product on the field.

For their reasons, Scott Turner, Jack Del Rio, and Ron Rivera are all in “prove-it” mode. Turner is on his seventh quarterback and, perceivably, finally has a quarterback and weapons that can propel and establish himself as a solid offensive coordinator in the league backed by statistical production. Jack Del Rio and his defensive unit need to bounce back from a severely disappointing 2021 season. With mostly every starting player returning in 2022, can they eliminate the head-scratching gaffes that happened so often last year? Ron Rivera self-imposed a high expectation this off-season to produce in his third year. The expectation to do better is not the problem. Still, every move that Rivera and Washington made this off-season will be examined in even greater detail, given that his first two seasons have produced a 14-19 record.

On the latest Hogs Haven Podcast, Washington Commanders analyst Logan Paulsen joined me for a conversation diving into all of the questions above and more.

What to expect from Carson Wentz?

Examining the RB and Safety situation with Brian Robinson and (possibly) Kam Curl missing time

Strengths and Weaknesses of the Commanders defense

Why Montez Sweat, Carson Wentz, and Scott Turner are in the spotlight against the Jacksonville Jaguars

You can find the latest episodes below. As always, subscribe, rate, and review.