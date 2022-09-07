Ron Rivera Presser: Kam Curl had a doctor’s appointment and was the only DNP on the injury report

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after today’s practice and gave the team’s first official injury report of the 2022 season. Kam Curl, and his surgically repaired thumb, has been one of the biggest injury storylines since he showed up to practice a week ago. He did not participate in practice today, and Rivera said he had a doctor’s appointment scheduled. Curl spoke with the media after Monday’s practice and said he wants to play on Sunday, but the incision has to heal.
Washington had 3 players who were listed as limited on the injury report. WR Cam Sims has been in concussion protocol since the 2nd preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He participated in individual drills, and appears to be working his way to getting cleared for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Logan Thomas(knee) and rookie Cole Turner(hamstring) were also limited today. Thomas told the media that if he’s not ready for Week 1, he should be ready by the Commanders 2nd game against the Lions. Turner seemed confident he’d be cleared for his first NFL game this week.
TE John Bates, rookie DE Phidarian Mathis, and FA signing Trai Turner were all full participants in today’s practice and should all be available on Sunday. Bates filled in for Logan Thomas last season when Washington’s TE1 suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4, and then tore his ACL against the Raiders in early December. He will be part of a 3-person position group with Turner and UDFA QB-turned-TE Armani Rogers if Thomas has to miss time to start the year.
Phidarian Mathis was selected in the 2nd round in this year’s draft and is expected to be a big part of the DL rotation this year, and their future going forward. He has been dealing with a leg/ankle injury since the end of camp, but was seen doing individual drills today, and was a full participant in practice.
Trai Turner has been penciled in as the team’s starting RG to replace Brandon Scherff since he was signed in May. The problem is that he has been injured more than he has been healthy since signing, and even though the team’s unofficial depth charts continue to show him as the starter, doubts linger that he has done enough to get that role over the versatile Wes Schweitzer. Turner is a Ron Rivera guy, but injuries he is apparently getting over could have changed plans that seemed set in stone months ago.
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/6SLjp4XlmB— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022
Ron Rivera said Kam Curl wasn't at practice because he had a doctor's appointment.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 7, 2022
Rivera said Logan Thomas has looked good in practice. They still need to wait and see before they make a ruling on his game status, but so far, so good— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 7, 2022
Ron Rivera on the 2022 Commanders: "We're getting a lot of our pieces back... I'm fired up about who we can be." Mentions tight end and guard as two positions that are getting healthier and have promising depth— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 7, 2022
Rivera said energy was great at practice, very spirited. "I'm fired up for who we can be, we're getting a lot of our pieces back."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 7, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. is off of crutches as he continues his recovery— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 7, 2022
Rivera: Brian Robinson's recovery is going well. He's off crutches and working with the doctors on his rehab— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 7, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr. just made a quick appearance during open locker room. Was walking quite well and without crutches— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 7, 2022
What's Ron Rivera's trust level with Antonio Gibson?— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 7, 2022
Rivera on Antonio Gibson: "I trust him. We're going to give him the football. I have no issue with that."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2022
Rivera: "It's never how you start, it's how you finish. Our goal is to end up in the right place."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 7, 2022
"Terrific leader. He's a guy that would give you buy-in."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 7, 2022
Rivera on what stood out about Brandon Scherff: "A consummate pro... the seriousness how he approached his job; a terrific leader. ... He's a good, solid man. Those are important; it's not just about what you are as a player, but who you are as a man."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 7, 2022
Trevor Lawrence has Ron Rivera's respect pic.twitter.com/SKa5faTC3K— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 7, 2022
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/701bMcBpVU— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022
Carson Wentz is at the podium. He said his chemistry in the offense with his teammates is much better than it was when he started. They aren't done building yet, but he sounds confident in what he and his teammates have established— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 7, 2022
Carson Wentz: on Week 1: "A lot of excitement, jitters, all that stuff this week."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2022
Wentz on facing Jax after how last year ended: "Makes for a fun story, but it's week 1. This is an entirely new script and hope we start the right way."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 7, 2022
Wentz knows that him playing the Jaguars makes for a fun storyline, but for him, it's just Week 1. Different team, different experience, different staff— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 7, 2022
Wentz says Doug Pederson meant a lot to him. "Will be fun to see him and compete against him."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 7, 2022
Carson Wentz can already tell how Terry McLaurin specifically is going to make his job “a lot easier” this season. Wentz and McLaurin got a late start in developing their connection this offseason but the QB is content with where they are currently pic.twitter.com/VTTspJzd1V— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 7, 2022
Carson Wentz has "so much confidence" in Washington's offensive line, both in the run and the pass game. In his mind, after scoring points, the O-line's performance is indicative of where an offense is going— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 7, 2022
Antonio Gibson said it’s a “blessing” Brian Robinson is doing well so soon after his shooting: pic.twitter.com/JAxjSieuG9— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2022
Antonio Gibson said he had a “bad” response to his fumble in the preseason: pic.twitter.com/azHwJTqaYg— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 7, 2022
Don’t see Commanders S Kam Curl (thumb) at practice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 7, 2022
Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner are all practicing today. Phidarian Mathis, who missed time last week, is also at practice, as is Cam Sims— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 7, 2022
