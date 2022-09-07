 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: Kam Curl had a doctor’s appointment and was the only DNP on the injury report

Ron Rivera gives injury updates after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media after today’s practice and gave the team’s first official injury report of the 2022 season. Kam Curl, and his surgically repaired thumb, has been one of the biggest injury storylines since he showed up to practice a week ago. He did not participate in practice today, and Rivera said he had a doctor’s appointment scheduled. Curl spoke with the media after Monday’s practice and said he wants to play on Sunday, but the incision has to heal.

Washington had 3 players who were listed as limited on the injury report. WR Cam Sims has been in concussion protocol since the 2nd preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He participated in individual drills, and appears to be working his way to getting cleared for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Logan Thomas(knee) and rookie Cole Turner(hamstring) were also limited today. Thomas told the media that if he’s not ready for Week 1, he should be ready by the Commanders 2nd game against the Lions. Turner seemed confident he’d be cleared for his first NFL game this week.

TE John Bates, rookie DE Phidarian Mathis, and FA signing Trai Turner were all full participants in today’s practice and should all be available on Sunday. Bates filled in for Logan Thomas last season when Washington’s TE1 suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4, and then tore his ACL against the Raiders in early December. He will be part of a 3-person position group with Turner and UDFA QB-turned-TE Armani Rogers if Thomas has to miss time to start the year.

Phidarian Mathis was selected in the 2nd round in this year’s draft and is expected to be a big part of the DL rotation this year, and their future going forward. He has been dealing with a leg/ankle injury since the end of camp, but was seen doing individual drills today, and was a full participant in practice.

Trai Turner has been penciled in as the team’s starting RG to replace Brandon Scherff since he was signed in May. The problem is that he has been injured more than he has been healthy since signing, and even though the team’s unofficial depth charts continue to show him as the starter, doubts linger that he has done enough to get that role over the versatile Wes Schweitzer. Turner is a Ron Rivera guy, but injuries he is apparently getting over could have changed plans that seemed set in stone months ago.

