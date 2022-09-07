All aTwitter: 7 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

we play football this week pic.twitter.com/EaKrICh2Vj — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022

On Washington's unofficial depth chart: Dax Milne listed as No. 1 kick and punt returner; Trai Turner listed as starting RG tho Wes Schweitzer has worked there with the 1s so not sure what it'll be Sunday; — John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2022

Week 1 unofficial depth chart — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022

With Chase Young on the PUP can DE James Smith-Williams hold down the fort as an everyday stater for the #Commanders?#HTTC #CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/sykJDSOWSM — Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) September 6, 2022

The line is now 2.5 at major books. Word must have gotten out that Brandon Scherff is 25-20 all-time at FedEx Field. https://t.co/a1ci6bm3b6 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 7, 2022

Bobby McCain did a great job identifying the crossing route and taking it away. That's what Mayfield wanted and he nearly threw it.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/RmN2FuWqsX — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 6, 2022

Coach Rivera is breaking down the tape after every game



Check it out each week on our YouTube channel ⤵️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022

Introducing our team dog for this season,



Named by our players, Mando is in training with @k9sforwarriors to soon become a service dog for a military veteran in need! — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022

JP let’s not kid ourselves he had a setback let’s not gloss over that he could’ve been available earlier. He was limping on the sidelines during the college football game. — Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) September 7, 2022

This is absolutely false, according to multiple sources. “There’s no truth to this,” one source added. Chase Young suffered a severe injury and has done everything right in regards to his rehab. In fact, he’s ahead of schedule with a real shot to play Week 5. https://t.co/GccBcfSvDA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 7, 2022

Ok then who is your source because multiple outlets called you out for being wrong. — FIRE RON RIVERA (@whitemamba9921) September 7, 2022

How do you even re-aggravate a torn ACL? You sprain it? Strain it? He tore it in November. He’s a 270 pound man.



Expecting him to be back in 8 months (post-surgery) is absurd. They announced “no timetable” back in what? June? May?



Good grief. Be better. Do better. https://t.co/uy9x32U2ca — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) September 7, 2022

Former Cardinals' insider, apparently. — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 7, 2022

For those who asked about the limp, here's footage of Chase Young walking out at Ohio State this past weekend.



Personally, I'm not certain. Maybe a limp, maybe not.



Decide for yourself. https://t.co/iPCJoh8tHI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 7, 2022

I guess we need more context about Von Miller's workout, but people say it happened early June.



Chase didn't have a limp here. Then he proceeded to workout individually on the sled, ladder, etc. https://t.co/ZYnBjUnGPa — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 7, 2022

Bruce Allen was subpoenaed for his deposition to the House Oversight Committee scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today by Zoom, according to a committee spokesperson. The deposition will be conducted privately. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 6, 2022

Bruce Allen's remote deposition with the House Oversight Committee is ongoing at nearly 9 p.m. ET. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 7, 2022

The Oversight Committee's deposition of Bruce Allen which started around 11:30 this morning just concluded. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2022

The Ringer has Carson Wentz as the No. 28 QB in the NFL. Those ahead of him include Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith & Daniel Jones. Wentz isn’t a great QB, & you’re not wrong to have questions/concerns. But the over-the-top depiction of him as some trash QB is ridiculous. #Commanders — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 6, 2022

One of the craziest things about life in Washington - I swear fans were more excited this time last year for Fitz than they are now for Wentz. Carson is demonstrably better than Fitz. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 6, 2022

From @NDSUfootball to Washington@ZachSelbyWC takes a look at @cj_wentz's journey to the Commanders — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022

Great tweet right here. Power ranks, especially before Week 1, mean nothing https://t.co/miRkM1zMe8 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 6, 2022

The Bears announce, formally, their intentions to move forward with a plan to take the team to the suburbs and build a new, domed stadium in Arlington Heights. They also say there'll be no public funding involved. pic.twitter.com/tSCEUGsd9A — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2022

A look at 2022 cap space vs each teams estimated cap space for 2023



Top right- Teams taking a steady approach to both years

Top left- Teams probably more focused on 2023

Bottom right- A lot riding on 2022

Bottom left- All in on 2022 pic.twitter.com/EJSFg3A88I — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 6, 2022

The issue is "already on the winter agenda" for the league, the source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 6, 2022

Under the system for on-field discipline during games, the league makes disciplinary decisions. Then the player can appeal any disciplinary actions to one of the appeals officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 6, 2022

I'm so ashamed this dude did this in a Nats jersey. https://t.co/AxQRtYP7F7 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 6, 2022

