All aTwitter: 7 September 2022

we play football this week pic.twitter.com/EaKrICh2Vj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022
On Washington's unofficial depth chart: Dax Milne listed as No. 1 kick and punt returner; Trai Turner listed as starting RG tho Wes Schweitzer has worked there with the 1s so not sure what it'll be Sunday;— John Keim (@john_keim) September 6, 2022
Week 1 unofficial depth chart— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022
With Chase Young on the PUP can DE James Smith-Williams hold down the fort as an everyday stater for the #Commanders?#HTTC #CommandersSpotlight pic.twitter.com/sykJDSOWSM— Nathan Coleman (@CommandersStats) September 6, 2022
The line is now 2.5 at major books. Word must have gotten out that Brandon Scherff is 25-20 all-time at FedEx Field. https://t.co/a1ci6bm3b6— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 7, 2022
Bobby McCain did a great job identifying the crossing route and taking it away. That's what Mayfield wanted and he nearly threw it.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/RmN2FuWqsX— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 6, 2022
Coach Rivera is breaking down the tape after every game— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022
Check it out each week on our YouTube channel ⤵️
Introducing our team dog for this season, — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022
Named by our players, Mando is in training with @k9sforwarriors to soon become a service dog for a military veteran in need!
JP let’s not kid ourselves he had a setback let’s not gloss over that he could’ve been available earlier. He was limping on the sidelines during the college football game.— Mike Jurecki (@mikejurecki) September 7, 2022
This is absolutely false, according to multiple sources. “There’s no truth to this,” one source added. Chase Young suffered a severe injury and has done everything right in regards to his rehab. In fact, he’s ahead of schedule with a real shot to play Week 5. https://t.co/GccBcfSvDA— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 7, 2022
Ok then who is your source because multiple outlets called you out for being wrong.— FIRE RON RIVERA (@whitemamba9921) September 7, 2022
How do you even re-aggravate a torn ACL? You sprain it? Strain it? He tore it in November. He’s a 270 pound man.— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) September 7, 2022
Expecting him to be back in 8 months (post-surgery) is absurd. They announced “no timetable” back in what? June? May?
Good grief. Be better. Do better. https://t.co/uy9x32U2ca
Former Cardinals' insider, apparently.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 7, 2022
For those who asked about the limp, here's footage of Chase Young walking out at Ohio State this past weekend.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 7, 2022
Personally, I'm not certain. Maybe a limp, maybe not.
Decide for yourself. https://t.co/iPCJoh8tHI
I guess we need more context about Von Miller's workout, but people say it happened early June.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 7, 2022
Chase didn't have a limp here. Then he proceeded to workout individually on the sled, ladder, etc. https://t.co/ZYnBjUnGPa
One SHaka Toney at LB #RAS card. https://t.co/JzoE6W3gbF pic.twitter.com/ws48EvL8KD— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) September 7, 2022
Bruce Allen was subpoenaed for his deposition to the House Oversight Committee scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today by Zoom, according to a committee spokesperson. The deposition will be conducted privately.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 6, 2022
Bruce Allen's remote deposition with the House Oversight Committee is ongoing at nearly 9 p.m. ET.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 7, 2022
The Oversight Committee's deposition of Bruce Allen which started around 11:30 this morning just concluded.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 7, 2022
THANK YEW MATT RYAN#PMSLive #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/hpMAGerYCk— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 6, 2022
The Ringer has Carson Wentz as the No. 28 QB in the NFL. Those ahead of him include Marcus Mariota, Geno Smith & Daniel Jones. Wentz isn’t a great QB, & you’re not wrong to have questions/concerns. But the over-the-top depiction of him as some trash QB is ridiculous. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 6, 2022
One of the craziest things about life in Washington - I swear fans were more excited this time last year for Fitz than they are now for Wentz. Carson is demonstrably better than Fitz.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 6, 2022
From @NDSUfootball to Washington@ZachSelbyWC takes a look at @cj_wentz's journey to the Commanders— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2022
Great tweet right here. Power ranks, especially before Week 1, mean nothing https://t.co/miRkM1zMe8— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 6, 2022
The Bears announce, formally, their intentions to move forward with a plan to take the team to the suburbs and build a new, domed stadium in Arlington Heights. They also say there'll be no public funding involved. pic.twitter.com/tSCEUGsd9A— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2022
A look at 2022 cap space vs each teams estimated cap space for 2023— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 6, 2022
Top right- Teams taking a steady approach to both years
Top left- Teams probably more focused on 2023
Bottom right- A lot riding on 2022
Bottom left- All in on 2022 pic.twitter.com/EJSFg3A88I
The issue is "already on the winter agenda" for the league, the source says.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 6, 2022
Under the system for on-field discipline during games, the league makes disciplinary decisions. Then the player can appeal any disciplinary actions to one of the appeals officers jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 6, 2022
I'm so ashamed this dude did this in a Nats jersey. https://t.co/AxQRtYP7F7— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 6, 2022
