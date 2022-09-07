The Washington Commanders name their 2022 Team Captains

The Washington Commanders announced their 8 team captains, and 3 alternates, for the 2022 season. The group features only 3 players who were captains at the start of last season(Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, Jonathan Allen) and an alternate who is currently on the Reserve/PUP list(Chase Young).

Carson Wentz is the undisputed QB1 going into the season, and he also replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick as a team captain. Fitzpatrick’s time in Washington was cut extremely short due to a career-ending hip injury. Wentz has taken control of the offense, and has been a leader on and off the field during his short time here since arriving in March via trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Head Coach Ron Rivera is all in on Wentz, and naming him a captain continues a feel good campaign to make the QB, and the fanbase comfortable with that gamble.

Charles Leno Jr. was a pretty good free agent pickup late in the “FA season” last year, and was rewarded with a new 3-year deal. He has continued his charity work since arriving in Washington, and is a leader of not only the offensive line, but the entire Commanders team. J.D. McKissic has been named the alternate after almost leaving in free agency. He had a deal in place with the Buffalo Bills, but amazingly decided Washington was the best place for him.

Offense

QB Carson Wentz

WR Terry McLaurin

TE Logan Thomas

LT Charles Leno Jr.

Alternate

RB J.D. McKissic

Washington also named three defensive players captains, with Jonathan Allen as the returning veteran captain who has stepped into more of a leadership role over the last few seasons. Cole Holcomb is Washington’s top LB going into the season, and will get a shot a the Mike LB position this year. Kendall Fuller is the easily the team’s best defensive back, and is another veteran voice who can hopefully help fix the neverending “communication” issues that have plagued the defense. Chase Young won’t be able to play until at least the 5th game of the year, but gets the nod again as an alternate captain to start the season.

Defense

DT Jonathan Allen

LB Cole Holcomb

CB Kendall Fuller

Alternate

DE Chase Young (defense)

Tress Way continues to be the MVP of the team, and has received the special teams captain hat to start the year. Way has been a rock for the team, and is the gel of the special teams trio that currently includes kicker Joey Slye and long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Jeremy Reaves finally made the team without having to go through the practice squad ringer this year, and was also voted an alternate captain for special teams. Big year for him.

Special Teams

P Tress Way

Alternate

S Jeremy Reaves (special teams)

2022 Defensive and Special Teams pic.twitter.com/igbr1cT5k5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022

Alternates:

DE Chase Young (defense)

S Jeremy Reaves (special teams)

RB J.D. McKissic (offense)



https://t.co/THTqA8awjz pic.twitter.com/bR5OTD7WCg — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 7, 2022

