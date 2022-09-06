Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink Season 3 Finale

We have bobbed and weaved our way through yet another offseason. The critically acclaimed “Offseason On the Brink” (lots of critics...some acclaim) finishes things off this week to make way for the season premiere of another season of “After the Whistle”...because every great television show deserves an after-show.

I still can’t believe I have to wait a year to bet against the Ravens in the preseason.

Tonight, we’ll be covering the Jacksonville Jaguars—historically one could argue that a trio of middle-aged basement-dwellers could more than cover this team...on the field...in a game. Will this Jags team prove to be one of this year’s surprises? One thing’s for sure: few people outside the DC and Jacksonville areas will actually find out live for themselves (do they tell us which game got the lowest rating?).

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order around 8:45 PM—if you know, you know. The International Owner of Mystery will be watching for any and all coverage of Bruce Allen’s testimony to Congress. He has to be figuring out some way to violate the mountain of NDA’s he has signed, right? I mean, how many HarvestFest questions can Congress ask? (no joke...we’re gonna find out)

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!