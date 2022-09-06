All aTwitter: 6 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
we made it— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2022
Week 1 is here pic.twitter.com/ZZhBbCduSa
TE Logan Thomas says his knee feels good but no decision has been made yet about playing in Week 1.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2022
By doing this:— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 6, 2022
1. Ismael has a chance to play in 2022
2. He can re-sign with the Commanders when he is healthy (if there is mutual interest) https://t.co/GqG56XYIwP
Commanders S Kam Curl, who was wearing a sling because of a thumb injury last week, is out here in uniform during stretches.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 5, 2022
Curl said he hurt his thumb during the Chiefs preseason game.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 5, 2022
#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who tore his Achilles in Week 16 of last season, will be active and will play on Sunday vs. Washington, per HC Doug Pederson. Big news for Jacksonville as it seems like his recovery went smoothly.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2022
Want to come out to the @Commanders season opener on Sunday? Retweet this tweet & follow @Beyondthe72 . Winner will be contacted in 24 hours - 9/6 at 7:20PM.— Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) September 5, 2022
.@Commanders @JahanDotson was the 16th pick in this draft but he doesn’t play or talk like a rookie. He has very high expectations and this Commanders offense could have real explosion to hit as a result. Very excited for this offense #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/FyVmhbKF2w— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 5, 2022
It wasn’t a good pre-season, but these are the plays we need to remind ourselves that Dyami is capable of making. pic.twitter.com/f4aPR5GYtR— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) September 4, 2022
Washington's 2020 draft class, first with Ron Rivera:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 5, 2022
1-2: DE Chase Young
3-66: RB Antonio Gibson
4-108: OL Saahdiq Charles
4-142: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (retired)
5-156: OL Keith Ismael (released)
5-162: LB Khaleke Hudson (PS)
7-216: S Kam Curl
7-229: DE James Smith-Williams https://t.co/iJZwIK7yPn
ESPN projected QB stats for every game in 2022 and they have Carson Wentz with 3,990 yards and 30 TDs— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 5, 2022
I love the TD numbers but I'd like to see the yardage numbers a tad higher#HTTC
ESPN FPI is giving the Commanders a 66% chance of winning Sunday, for whatever that’s worth.— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 6, 2022
Not a lot of love for the #Commanders this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qqiExbHzzn— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 5, 2022
New Floridian fear unlocked. pic.twitter.com/EaxYZ8x3yx— Julia Cordova✨ (@CordovaTrades) September 4, 2022
Jaguar pic.twitter.com/LySP28pbRL— Vu Nguyen (@ChiVuNguyen) September 5, 2022
I’ll eat a pair of socks on Twitter if they go 3-14. I can guarantee you it won’t be that type of season. https://t.co/jV5TRjovEK— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 5, 2022
New Commanders assistant DL coach Ryan Kerrigan on:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2022
* Being called "coach"
* Why he decided to go this route
* Pass rush discipline pic.twitter.com/B0xrxluZHu
I don't understand this move by Kerrigan. So many #Commanders fans have told me that no one with options would want to work here https://t.co/WLX60XJK9v— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 5, 2022
A lot of fans I've noticed, stop being fans of the Commanders a while ago..they've just become "I want to be more right than the rest of our stupid fans"...they don't hate the Cowboys/Eagles/Giants anymore..they hate other Commanders fans lol— Dre (@DCSportsDre) September 5, 2022
I'm told Joey Slye and Logan Thomas were shocked by the gesture but Fuller wasn't surprised at all. Fuller said Heinicke throws things to DBs all the time— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 5, 2022
I'll see myself out now#HTTC https://t.co/ash9Ok8T4V
Y’all lied to me. Chase Young’s cameo in my segment of Commanders Log looks way better on video in slow motion pic.twitter.com/AwOC0R7WUf— Breeze Butler (@Breeze_BnG) September 6, 2022
It’s here- I would’ve never spent the $40+ on this when it came out in April- BUT I had no problem spending a quarter of that - it’s got value at $10 and will look awesome in November when I pair it w/ my black alternate & it won’t be worn more than a couple times. pic.twitter.com/8x38cd3BB8— Chris (@CPark_1985) September 5, 2022
The #Steelers depth chart has been released and it’s now official: Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB. pic.twitter.com/hk7ZaU3mQ7— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022
The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters, source said. Another year for the 40-year-old who figures to help Dallas at a position of need. The former #Eagles legend lives in Texas and now joins his hometown team.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022
The Lions placed Hal Vaitai on IR, a blow to their OL. Vaitai played 29 snaps in the third preseason game vs the Steelers (same as the rest of the starters) but did not practice last week. Tommy Kraemer/Logan Stenberg in line to replace Vaitai— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 5, 2022
Mike McDaniel on facing Bill Belichick in his 1st game as NFL HC: “Can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? No, it would be a bigger deal I think if Coach Belichick and I were on the field, maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill, but I don’t foresee that happening.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2022
