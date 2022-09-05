Daily Slop: Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach; Dax Milne eager to continue proving himself in Year 2

How guardian helmets can reduce head injuries in football - NBC Sports Washington

From the NFL to college and all the way down to high school football, players are adjusting to a new piece of safety equipment intended to cut down on head injuries.

Commanders kick off the season at home next Sunday vs. Jaguars - NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Commanders are less than one week away from the season opener matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Inspired by his late mother, Jeremy Reaves makes Commanders' 53-man roster - NBC Sports Washington

Veteran safety Jeremy Reaves describes to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay the moment he found out he made the Commanders' 53-man roster.

Jamin Davis is making progress. The Commanders need that to continue. - The Washington Post

Second-year linebacker Jamin Davis is making quicker reads and feeling more like himself after what he called a "humbling" rookie campaign.

In Carson Wentz, Commanders have confidence they’ve found the one - The Washington Post

After bitter endings in Philadelphia and Indianapolis, the quarterback begins anew in Washington.

Mike Tirico: Ron Rivera 'has been a godsend' for Commanders dealing with off-field issues - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders have dealt with numerous off-the-field events. NBC's Mike Tirico feels head coach Ron Rivera has done an excellent job keeping them at bay.

Agent survey, Commanders edition: Dan Snyder, Carson Wentz, Ron Rivera and more - The Athletic

We asked 26 reps whether Snyder affects their clients' decision-making and what their impressions are of Wentz, Rivera and the front office.

Aldridge: Commanders’ Ron Rivera again has to navigate unexpected rough waters - The Athletic

"It's not an easy thing to do," Chase Roullier said. "But we are able to do it. We've gotten trained in how to do that."

Commanders notes: Replacing Brian Robinson, Kam Curl’s injury, Jon Bostic back - The Athletic

Even with Robinson out four games, Antonio Gibson is not a sure bet for every-down work, as Jonathan Williams has drawn praise.

‘Blindsided’ by latest adversity, Commanders continue to cope - The Washington Post

Over the past few seasons, Washington's football team has dealt with illnesses, deaths, investigations and more, and players have learned to cope as best they can.

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel smiling, having fun and eager to play this season - The Athletic

"He's gonna be an explosive player for us," Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner said about Samuel.

Dax Milne eager to continue proving himself in Year 2

Milne earned a roster spot for the second time, and now he's preparing for a potentially larger role on the team.

Washington Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach

Kerrigan will fill the role previously held by Jeff Zgonina, who was promoted to the role of defensive line coach in training camp.

Commanders Talk: Five BOLD Predictions for 2022 | BnG Sessions