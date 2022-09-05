Ron Rivera Presser: Hiring Ryan Kerrigan as Assistant DL Coach was a no-brainer

Ron Rivera

HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice

Ron Rivera addressing the media now. He opened up by calling the addition of Ryan Kerrigan to the coaching staff "a no-brainer." He could see how much Kerrigan loved the game, and the players really gravitated towards him

Rivera is looking forward to seeing the influence Kerrigan will have on the younger players like James Smith-Williams and Shaka Toney. They have two qualified former players in Kerrigan and Jeff Zgonina who they can learn from

Rivera has given some updates on Brian Robinson Jr's recovery today. He said the running back is close to returning to the facility for rehab on a more consistent basis. He also mentioned Robinson was "pretty sore" on Day 2 after the shooting.

Rivera said the Jaguars are very well coached and knows Doug Pederson's resume very well. He thinks the 2022 Jags team will be better this season than people give them credit for

Ron Rivera sees similarities with the Jaguars this season under new coach Doug Pedersen and his time with Washington in that they are trying to move beyond their recent past. Believes the Jags will be much improved.

Ryan Kerrigan speaks to the media after practice

Pass rush discipline:

New Commanders assistant DL coach Ryan Kerrigan on:



* Being called "coach"

* Why he decided to go this route

* Pass rush discipline pic.twitter.com/B0xrxluZHu — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2022

Ryan Kerrigan is addressing the media. He gave some insight of pass rush discipline, saying the mantra of four players rushing as one is key.

Injury:

S Kam Curl said he hurt his thumb in the second preseason game against Kansas City and recently had surgery.



He said he could play with a cast and is still hopeful for Week 1. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 5, 2022

Kam Curl has a small cast on his right thumb/wrist. Had surgery. He said he's not sure when the cast will come off. Said the incision needs to heal. Certainly not ruled out for Sunday; said he wants to play every game. Not sure yet if plays if they'd use a padded cast.

Washington returned to the practice field as they prepare for their Week 1 opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Today is an “extra” practice and they will have off tomorrow. Kam Curl is dealing with a thumb injury that may have required surgery. He was back at practice today without his sling, but appeared to still have a cast/brace on his hand/wrist. He was in uniform, but went to the side field for team drills. Ron Rivera said he would give an injury update on Wednesday when teams are required to provided injury reports during game week. Curl spoke to the media after practice and said the injury happened in the 2nd preseason game vs the Chiefs, and he did have surgery. He hopes to be able to play in Week 1.

On the good side of injury updates, all 4 of Washington’s tight ends were on the practice field today. This group has been hammered with injuries during training camp and the preseason, but looks to be healing up as the team prepares for the season. Logan Thomas is trying to return in Week 1 after tearing his ACL in early December.

Reported this weekend that Curl suffered a thumb injury.



Tight Ends

Kam Curl to the side field. All the TEs working today: Thomas, Bates, Turner and Rogers.

Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner working through individual drills this morning pic.twitter.com/I8yvt4Bzaj — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 5, 2022

Denfensive line drills

Jeff Zgonina having his DL work on getting hands up to bat down passes at the line while rushing. New asst DL coach Ryan Kerrigan here as well.

If the Commanders were a volleyball team #HTTC



This drill works on getting off a blocker and knocking down the pass. @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/CQqlwQ4Zwi — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 5, 2022

The Commanders name Ryan Kerrigan as their new assistant defensive line coach. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/DjrU79tdSa — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 5, 2022

