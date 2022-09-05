All aTwitter: 5 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

we made it



Week 1 is here pic.twitter.com/ZZhBbCduSa — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2022

There's no forgetting Curtis Samuel's lost 2021 season. His new perspective and a reunion with joy won't allow it. "I’m not gonna say (entering) last year I took (football) for granted. But ... you never know when the game will get taken away from you.”https://t.co/wsHmOKhS7G — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2022

Wes Martin signed to the Commanders practice squad. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 5, 2022

Fabian Moreau lands back in the NFC East https://t.co/cYv0tXJHDW — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 5, 2022

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters, source said. Another year for the 40-year-old who figures to help Dallas at a position of need. The former #Eagles legend lives in Texas and now joins his hometown team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

How did #Commanders 1st round pick Jahan Dotson play in preseason? I took a closer look: https://t.co/fMZPk35yHL — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 5, 2022

Joe Tessitore is goated man what a call pic.twitter.com/kdpZnT2lwP — Nico (@elitetakes_) September 5, 2022

Brian Kelly thinking I didn’t change my accent for this. pic.twitter.com/UivbiqUsua — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2022

Park Service custodians taking a break from the pre-dawn cleaning of the Lincoln Memorial - happy Labor Day, Old Timers! pic.twitter.com/H3C0kqxHfY — Old Time DC (@OldTimeDC) September 5, 2022

This kid in the DR is hitting bottle caps off a sling slot pic.twitter.com/BDmvjihlIC — Baseball (@mlbelites_) September 4, 2022

