All aTwitter: 5 September 2022

we made it— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 5, 2022
Week 1 is here pic.twitter.com/ZZhBbCduSa
There's no forgetting Curtis Samuel's lost 2021 season. His new perspective and a reunion with joy won't allow it. "I’m not gonna say (entering) last year I took (football) for granted. But ... you never know when the game will get taken away from you.”https://t.co/wsHmOKhS7G— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 5, 2022
Wes Martin signed to the Commanders practice squad.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 5, 2022
Fabian Moreau lands back in the NFC East https://t.co/cYv0tXJHDW— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 5, 2022
The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with future Hall of Fame OT Jason Peters, source said. Another year for the 40-year-old who figures to help Dallas at a position of need. The former #Eagles legend lives in Texas and now joins his hometown team.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022
How did #Commanders 1st round pick Jahan Dotson play in preseason? I took a closer look: https://t.co/fMZPk35yHL— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 5, 2022
Joe Tessitore is goated man what a call pic.twitter.com/kdpZnT2lwP— Nico (@elitetakes_) September 5, 2022
Brian Kelly thinking I didn’t change my accent for this. pic.twitter.com/UivbiqUsua— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 5, 2022
Park Service custodians taking a break from the pre-dawn cleaning of the Lincoln Memorial - happy Labor Day, Old Timers! pic.twitter.com/H3C0kqxHfY— Old Time DC (@OldTimeDC) September 5, 2022
This kid in the DR is hitting bottle caps off a sling slot pic.twitter.com/BDmvjihlIC— Baseball (@mlbelites_) September 4, 2022
Can’t stop watching this..— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 4, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ggfdktK6CS
