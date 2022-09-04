All aTwitter: 4 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

A better throw than I’ve seen from many of our QBs through the years. https://t.co/8lv2WzUi0Z — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 3, 2022

Command Center: Coach Commands with @RiverboatRonHC debuts tonight at 7 on @nbcwashington!



And his big brother crashed the premiere pic.twitter.com/8lDuD2cozo — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 3, 2022

Ever wondered who the NFL’s best backup QBs are? Wonder no more:



Ranking the top backups, 1-32

Analysis from a busy week of cuts & trades

Why Lamar Jackson is just fine without an agenthttps://t.co/PGMk8vJkQo #NFL pic.twitter.com/WLYMLrsB7Z — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) September 3, 2022

I know, I know… Super Bowls. But BB is petty as hell lol. https://t.co/ceILtyUn77 — Marshall (@EstCommand) September 3, 2022

First time at THE BIG HOUSE WAS EPIC pic.twitter.com/mKQsn0JnYt — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 3, 2022

Luck of the Irish with some PI pic.twitter.com/Ty8UaCe8kR — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 4, 2022

All of App State’s kickoff team got LAID OUT lmfao

pic.twitter.com/Gcw2nmJ2uP — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 3, 2022

A lot of people rocking their ODU shirts today — Robbie Duncan (@RobbieDuncanOL) September 3, 2022

WHAT A GOAL LINE STAND!!!



(why are you in shotgun on 4th & inches??) pic.twitter.com/CQNqyDZGSx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 3, 2022

